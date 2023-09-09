Digital slavery

Writing a letter to the editor is a journey, a word map. A trip into the known and unknown. Creating any map requires exploration prior to creation. Much like teaching you must learn the material before you pass it on to the students, or readers.

The current strike by the Screen Actors Guild (160,000 members) and Writers Actors Guild (11,000 members) is the first since 1960. Actors and writers fear that artificial intelligence will be used to replace them and modern streaming services will continue to share very little or nothing to the creators of visual art. The struggle is fundamentally about ownership: the master or the slave.

