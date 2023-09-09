Writing a letter to the editor is a journey, a word map. A trip into the known and unknown. Creating any map requires exploration prior to creation. Much like teaching you must learn the material before you pass it on to the students, or readers.
The current strike by the Screen Actors Guild (160,000 members) and Writers Actors Guild (11,000 members) is the first since 1960. Actors and writers fear that artificial intelligence will be used to replace them and modern streaming services will continue to share very little or nothing to the creators of visual art. The struggle is fundamentally about ownership: the master or the slave.
The annual salary for actors varies from $96,000, the highest, to the medium salary of $46,000 and $32,000 at the lowest. A number of variables contribute to this wide discrepancy: popularity of the performer, role in the production, number of days worked, job availability and per diem pay.
Actors in California pay more than $2,000 a month for apartments, the highest total tax rate in the country, and $5.82 a gallon for regular gasoline. For most Americans, when you work you get paid, but acting does not guarantee a steady, dependable 40-hour week. The bills do not stop coming so unfortunately an actor’s life may become one of feast or famine.
In the U.S. the studios made $26 billion last year. Global revenue in 2022 was $77 billion. With AI, the film industry, once they have captured your image, may use it as frequently as they wish without any guaranteed additional compensation. Streaming is another method to show a popular film over and over with little or no financial payment to performers or writers of films. I support the actors and writers in their revolt against the masters with their bold assertion that they have the right to own their own bodies and words.