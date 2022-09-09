Students are turning solar
How do people learn best? Maybe by listening to a teacher’s lecture or reading textbooks. What about by watching a documentary? Many students, including myself, don’t want to sit around and passively learn. We want to be active and engaged in the content allowing us to retain information better. Having hands-on experiences, whether it’s performing a Shakespeare play or participating in an economic simulation, allows us to further understand complex principles.
Over the summer, I applied for and received grants to launch the Solar Bears project, named after the Moscow School District mascot, the bears, and solar energy. The Solar Bears project provided 12 sets of educational solar panels and voltage meters to multiple schools and nonprofits in the area. In our ninth-grade Earth science class, students can learn how the sun’s orbit and angle affect electricity production. In 11th-grade chemistry, teachers can talk about how silicon atom electrons jump to higher energy states when hit by light photons, thus producing energy. In 12th-grade physics, the concept of electricity and voltage can be better visualized. In environmental science classes, students can debate the merits and shortcomings of solar power, prompting discussion about other forms of renewable electricity.