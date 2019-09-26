Proposing a ‘flash flood’ referendum for Pullman
There is now a bench at the Pullman Missouri Flat Creek choke point, across the street from Jack in the Box near the parking lot of KUSH21. Several mornings ago I was sitting on the bench pondering my status as a “Snap Fitness Refugee.” It really is a “choke point” in Missouri Flat Creek! You can see how the water funnels down from the Stadium Way bridge to a very small area running under a nearby parking lot and building. It is easy to see how the recent April 9 flash flood burst forth from this point!
An older resident in Pullman told me that this has happened before and that it has been discussed in the Pullman City Council.
Snap Fitness endured a flood from the Pullman sewer system, a flood from the Pullman water system, and finally, apparently the last brick on the head for them, a flash flood from a forgotten choke point.
So may I propose that we do a “Snap Back from the Flash Floods” referendum. That we find funds to relieve the affected businesses as a compassionate response to a tragedy and a promotion of the good those businesses have brought to us through the years.
That we find funds to finally deal with the Missouri Flat Creek choke point as well as the inability of the downtown drainage system to deal with flash flooding. And, as I now live in a “fitness center desert,” that we provide great incentive for a fitness center business of at least the caliber of our much appreciated Snap Fitness to facilitate better health and productivity in our city to provide their services within walking distance of the old Snap Fitness site.
Tod Merley
Pullman
-----
The Moscow pastor and his views on slavery
Andrew Crapuchettes, founder and CEO of Emsi, was interviewed and his story appeared this week in the Daily News. In the interview, he was asked why Doug Wilson and Christ Church were of concern to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
He answered this way: “The short version is (someone asked our pastor if slavery is in the Bible). He said, ‘Yes, it is.’”
Well, that is a short answer. But it’s not a truthful one.
As an elder in Christ Church, he must know that the controversy surrounding his pastor’s views on slavery consists of far more than a simple acknowledgement that slavery is in the Bible.
In fact, Doug Wilson has written (or co-written) two booklets on slavery: “Southern Slavery as it Was.” in 1996, and “Black and Tan,” in 2005. Here are some excerpts from “Southern Slavery as it Was”: (These are repeated nearly verbatim in “Black and Tan.”)
“Our humanistic and democratic culture regards slavery in itself as a monstrous evil, and it acts as if this were self-evidently true. The Bible permits Christians to own slaves, provided they are treated well.” p.12
“Owning slaves is not an abomination. The Bible does not condemn it, and those who believe the Bible are bound to refrain in the same way.” p.21
“The reason why many Christians will be tempted to dismiss the arguments presented in this booklet is that we will say (out loud) that a godly man could have been a slave owner.” p.11
It is possible that Andrew Crapuchettes is unaware of his pastor’s writings on slavery. If so, he (along with every member of Christ Church) should ask him about them.
Who knows, maybe Doug Wilson is still willing to say (out loud) that a godly man could be a slave owner. Or maybe he’s changed his mind.
Steve Wells
Moscow
-----
Port of Whitman ignoring its mission with sale of land
In regard to the pending Port of Whitman land sale for residential apartment development, the port’s mission statement is: “The Port of Whitman County is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all citizens of Whitman County through industrial real estate development, preservation of multi-modal transportation, facilitation of economic development and provision of on-water recreational opportunities.”
Ports may: Develop lands for industrial and commercial needs; provide general economic development programs; buy, lease and sell property; provide air and water pollution control works; operate trade centers and export trading companies; establish and operate foreign trade zones; build telecommunications infrastructure and provide wholesale telecommunications services.
The port selling earmarked industrial parkland for apartments is not part of the port’s mission or purpose. The current Port of Whitman industrial park (Hopkins Court area) is almost 100 percent built out -- we need port dollars spent on following their port directive and mission statement versus competing with the private sector with taxpayer funds in the residential sector.
Kevin Kirkman
Pullman
-----
City Council candidates’ view of Main Street
In the recent Moscow City Council candidates forum, the two candidates with connections to Christ Church -- Kelsey Berends and James Urquidez -- expressed an openness to consider future expansion of schools in the downtown area. This despite the majority of Moscow residents responding to a survey saying they didn’t want existing colleges to expand in the downtown area. If Berends and Urquidez are elected, maybe we should just rename Main Street to New St. Andrews Avenue.
Bill Christopher
Moscow
-----
Urging a yes vote on Prop. 1
The community of Pullman has long been known to be proactive, focused on health and highly values education. That is why you should vote yes for Proposition 1 to support Pullman Regional Hospital.
The hospital is planning to expand its campus to allow for current and future community growth, provide a place for medical residency education, bring a team- based care approach to coordinate the healthcare for patient convenience and have a community-wide electronic medical record.
By supporting them, we are securing our future healthcare needs and ensuring that our medical community continues to be the high quality one we all deserve.
Ray Wallace
Moscow