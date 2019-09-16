There must be an awakening in the land
Can anyone with any common sense understand what is happening to America? Maybe we should go back to 1786 when the Founding Fathers were putting together the Constitution.
The story goes that one day, Benjamin Franklin was leaving Independence Hall and a woman called out to him, “What have you given us, Ben?” His reply was, “A Republic, let’s see how long you can keep it.”
Andrew Jackson said: “No free government can stand without virtue in the people, and a lofty spirit of patriotism. I thank God that my life has been spent in this land of Liberty.”
It seems to me that the so-called politicians fit the following Ephesians verse (6:12): “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of the world against spiritual wickedness in high places.”
But the powers that be have forgotten who really rules. Abraham Lincoln said, “We the people are the rightful masters of both Congress and the courts, not to overthrow the Constitution but to overthrow the men/womn who pervert this great document. To sin by silence when we should protest makes cowards of men/woman.”
If we are to survive as a nation, there must be a stirring and an awakening in this land. Freedom must be a positive, invigorating force that spurs humankind onto wider fields of endeavor. We are a Republic; we are a free nation, not some communistic land control by dictators.
Bernie and the other boneheads say they will give us free this and that. However what they will give is poverty and enslavement which will go from birth until death. The only people with riches will be the leaders, who will live in big homes and fly in private jets etc.
Michael Beirens
Pullman
-----
Thoughts on energy and the need to lead
Digital-age politics encourages rage and passion. Passion is the enemy of analysis. Yearly, each of our 7.6 billion humans use enough energy (per capita) to boil a fair sized swimming pool (75,000,000 BTUs). Developed rich countries’ citizens consume about four times this amount annually and have stemmed population growth.
An electric car battery requires over a half-million pounds of material processing. Constructing one wind turbine requires 45 tons of nonrecyclable plastic/composite, 900 tons of steel, and 2,500 tons of concrete. On an output basis, solar requires more steel and concrete. Solar is primarily fabricated by Asia’s coal-dependent grid. Old-panel solar disposal to meet 2050 Paris Accords will result in over double the tonnage of all today ’s plastic discard.
A Netherlands’ government study concludes: “Renewable energy production is not possible with present-day technologies and annual metal production.” One Lower Snake dam turbine produces the equivalent energy as a sunny New Mexico solar array of some 400 acres.
Nuclear power can be made safe, compact, transportable, exportable, and reliable. Thorium reactors leave little waste. With Gates funding and Harvard science, a Canadian facility extracts atmospheric carbon dioxide and basically yields a clean “gasoline.” A great solution.
Globally, the worst environmental degradation primarily occurs in poverty-stricken regions which lack reliable energy, infrastructure, governance, water, and education. Let’s get going and lead.
Gerald E. Weitz
Viola
-----
Why gratitude is like a bank account
I used to think that a bank account was a place where I could put money in and take money out. I still do. But I have come to find out it’s so much more, and I have changed my thought process completely. We all know being grateful for a gift or a special insight increases the good things coming our way. But did you ever think of how you are spending that gratitude, usually unknowingly?
How does thinking decrease the good stuff in you account? Could separation thinking (us and them) deplete some of the gratitude you’ve put in? Despite needing to correct errors that happen to you, usually “I’m right and you’re wrong” comes up like a Jack-in-the-box.
Here are more examples: “Why doesn’t he ever call me back?” and “got to make that light before it changes” and “if I hurry I can make it to my appointment on time.” These thoughts are so habitual we don’t even notice them, yet they create separation thinking. So we decrease both financially and in wellness from our gratitude accounts. Please don’t believe me; you must prove this for yourselves.
You can pay it forward, too. I gave a jewelry person some earring fasteners recently. A week later she had made and gifted me with a pair of earrings. Gift in, gift out. In my thought process now, I notice every little “deposit” I make, such as allowing a car into the traffic as appropriate, picking up trash on a trail, or sending a healing (loving) thought to someone. All these add up. But so do the separation thoughts. Watch both for gifts you receive and notice the unconscious withdrawals. This is a spiritual law. The ancestor of every action is a thought, wrote Dr. Ernest Holmes.
Eleanor Richard
Moscow
-----
Kudos due for expanding Moscow’s polling options
Kudos to Jennifer Henrichs and Henrianne Westburg for recognizing we have outgrown the Latah County Fairgrounds as the single location for Moscow.
A second kudos to the efforts to create a separate polling place on campus for 2020 election year. This effort should be priority No. 1. The University of Idaho has a direct responsibility to work with the Latah County Clerk’s office for a voting location just as our county must put a voting station on campus for our citizens who live near campus for 2020.
Both the university and the community financially benefit from UI students, and any attempt to derail this effort by the county clerk would be based in neglect of duty to our citizens.
David Morse
Moscow