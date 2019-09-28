Wondering about the end game for McConnell Building
Earlier this year, Andrew Crapuchettes purchased the McConnell Building. It is a building in downtown Moscow that is home to much Section 8 housing. I lived there with my small daughter, and have had friends who are single parents who also lived there with their small children. It is also home to quite a few old and handicapped people, as well as college students. It affords people who do not necessarily have the means to live downtown a walkable and pleasant place to reside that has increasingly become out of reach for many as downtown has quickly been gentrified.
Crapuchettes states in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that he intends to let the current residents stay, although it is unclear whether that means at the current rent. He states that they are focused on gradually beautifying the interior, a vacant apartment at a time. He also states that he is putting “$10,000 to $15,000 a month into making it better.” At that cost, color me surprised if he doesn’t want to make more of a profit off of it.
While no opponent to “keeping old buildings beautiful,” I would also ask to what end this is serving. Crapuchettes is an elder of Christ Church, which has had a contentious history of buying up old buildings downtown, essentially making them insular entities that service only the students of New Saint Andrews and members of Christ Church. I would not be surprised if, after all the old guard died or got rent-squeezed out of McConnell, it became essentially a dormitory for New Saint Andrews.
While not an enemy of freedom of religion or speech, I believe a healthy democracy rests upon a dialogue amongst different viewpoints — iron sharpening iron, if you will. If a total gentrification happens — of anyone taking complete control of everything — we will lose this, and what a shame that will be.
Dana Banks
Moscow
-----
Keeping up with growth means a yes vote on Prop. 1
As our community of Pullman continues to grow, it is imperative that we have a hospital that is able to keep up with this growth. In order to continue to provide high-quality medical care, use technology to connect physician offices and other hospitals with a new electronic medical record system, and have enough space to house physicians and specialty medical services, I am voting yes on Proposition 1. I am asking that each of you take the time to mark yes and return your ballots to support passage of this important measure.
Joe Pitzer
Pullman
-----
Obeying church leaders not always in city’s best interest
I was recently troubled by an article about the CEO of Emsi and his plans to acquire even more properties in Moscow to further Doug Wilson’s stated dream of bringing Moscow under the control of his sect.
Naturally he denies this but, even putting aside the sex scandals, rabid misogyny and soft-pedaling of slavery, we cannot take any member of the Kirk at his or her word since they believe they are engaged in, as their dear leader puts it, “spiritual warfare” against anyone who does not buy their brand of religion and it is therefore not only acceptable to lie to us, “the enemy,” because we have “forfeited the right to the truth,” but laudable.
Keep in mind that a percentage of any money spent at businesses owned by Kirk members is money in Christ Church coffers. Also keep in mind that the city council elections are coming up and having church members who obey their church authorities as they are expected to on the council will not be in the best interests of Moscow.
Holli Cooper
Moscow
-----
Voting to support hospital and the school bonds
I’m writing in support of Pullman Regional Hospital and Prop. 1 which will appear on November’s mail-in ballots. I will also vote for the school bond and levies that will run in February’s special election. Strong healthcare and schools mean a strong community. Pullman is growing and so must our hospital and schools. Pullman Regional Hospital is a trusted leader in providing healthcare to our community and is working to ensure ongoing access to primary care, specialists and to establish a medical residency program. We need space for these services. Support Prop. 1 for strong healthcare for our community!
Megan Guido
Pullman
-----
It’s been a decade, and water issues have not receded
A schematic diagram of the hydrological drawdown curve of the Palouse aquifer, as it continues to recede over time into its silty, rocky earthen “blanket,” affords a compelling insight to the future inadequacy of this water supply vis-a-vis the consumptive demands that are being levied upon it.
It reveals a dire and compelling truism, to wit: Moscow and Pullman, the principal municipal domestic water consumers in this region, cannot continue indefinitely to consume water at present rates. And neither can the lesser neighboring villages and rural residents.
For several years in succession, approximately a decade ago, water supply conferences were convened; alternating annually between these two municipalities. But rather soon they were discontinued. They had become redundant, able only to talk about careful, conservative water use practices; unable to discover or develop supplementary sources of potable water.
I do not know a remedy, being clueless in that regard. But there is not a “status quo.”
Leonard C. Johnson
Moscow