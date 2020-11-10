Sex-ed: Best in the backseat or the classroom?

Abstinence? Consent? Abuse? Healthy choices? Gender identity? I admit to being over my head and out of my comfort zone. I’m assigning the blame to Referendum 90, significant because it was sexual education’s debut on a state ballot. That, along with the divisiveness of the subject matter, lured me into these moral waters – deeper than anticipated.
With virtually no support from Republicans, Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a comprehensive sexual health education bill in March of this year. Inslee’s signature spiraled into 266,000 additional signatures – led by religious conservatives – to place the measure on the Washington ballot as Referendum 90. Their sentiments are many, but might be summed up by Anniece Barker of A Voice for Washington Children: “For the state to come in and say they know better than parents about what is age-appropriate, that in itself is inappropriate.”
Somewhat of a false dilemma, particularly if we shift the focus to the verb “know” and attempt to work out its meaning – rather than being pulled into a tug of war between the government and the people. That though would take thought, rather than reflexively pulling out our muskets to defend our moral ground.
I am able to sympathize, if not wholly agree, with Ms. Barker’s sentiment. Is something as personal as one’s sexuality within the education mandate of a publicly funded K-12 school system? Does little Farquhar roll his eyes in bored disdain when Mom and Dad has that talk over a plate of milk and cookies? Conjures up a line from Orwell’s 1984: “It was almost normal for people over thirty to be frightened of their own children.”
And yet the Referendum was defeated; 60 percent of Washington’s voters sided with keeping the bill in place: the state’s standards for a curriculum on sexual education must now be taught in every one of Washington’s 295 school districts. No less than $1.7 million was spent on ensuring its defeat. The American Academy of Pediatricians backed the effort with a cogent argument centered on providing youth with “healthy choices,” an understanding what has led to the rising rates of sexual abuse, and the need to learn the meaning and mechanics of “affirmative consent.”
And I return to the plot: what is it that parents and children and the state and teachers need “to know?” Do the unbelievers need to know that premarital sex is a sin? And by the way, the Catholic church opposes teaching consent in schools on those grounds. Do teens inclined to let their hormones do the talking need to know that cases of sexual violence and sexually transmitted diseases are skyrocketing nationwide? Do states need to know that Texas and states like them who present “abstinence from sexual activity as the preferred choice of behavior,” routinely rank highest in teen birth rates?
At least in the state of Washington, parents need to know that they can opt-out. School districts need to know that they can, within the state’s “standards,” amend the curriculum to suit their tastes. Unlike the country of France, this is not a shotgun wedding (although lack of education on the topic is a path to one). France is worth a mention here – a culture where teens are openly recognized as sexual beings and a country where sex education is mandatory – has one-fifth the teen pregnancy rate of the U.S. Yes, we need to know that too.
Like so many facets of American life, whether the subject matter is income or racial equality, or environmental stewardship, there is little agreement and constant spasming. This Washington ballot measure exemplifies the brand of seizures we create from the neck up because we are clueless how to discuss what is happening from the waist down.
In a sense, Orwell gets us thinking again. It isn’t our kids we ought to fear; they are simply acting out what they see, imitating our behaviors, our spastic contradictions, our violent hypocrisies and addictions. What more do we need to know?
