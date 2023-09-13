Shameless and baffling flip-flops on Trump

Dick Polman

I’ll go out on a limb and take a wild guess that you didn’t watch Nikki Haley make a fool of herself on television last week. I was reminded of a sentence penned centuries ago by none other than the Marquis de Sade: “Those who have no principles are never more dangerous than when they reach the age when they lose all sense of shame.”

Only a truly vacuous candidate can bring to mind the Marquis de Sade.

Haley won pundit praise for her recent GOP debate performance — at times she sounded saner and smarter than some of her rivals (an admittedly low bar). But then she hit the wall. She described Inmate #P01135809 as “the most disliked politician in America,” someone who would not be electable in 2024 — but she signaled, by raising her hand, that she’d still support Trump as the party’s nominee, even if he were criminally convicted prior to the election.

