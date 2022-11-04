Should the Wimpocrats brace for a fresh beating?

If I ever gave the matter a hard look, I’d have to conclude that the Democrats’ problems at the polls strike deep into the inner recesses of the American psyche.
For reasons more basic than one very sick sociopath in the White House, Americans — many millions of Americans anyway — love war and the sort of emotions war brings out; anger, hatred and obsession with violent words and deeds.
In the popular mind, the liberals have no spine and, when it comes to smashmouth politics, they have no stomach for it. By and large, they’re tagged as wimps. Deservedly so? Over and over again, I have watched Democrats bring knives to gunfights.
I remember the early days of George W’s first term. With oil money in his pocket, he charged Dick Cheney to form a team to set guidelines for his administration’s energy policies.
These meetings were held in secret. Even the names of those in attendance were withheld. And, of course, no minutes of what was discussed behind closed doors were ever made available.
Those were leaders who didn’t give a damn about what the public might think about smoke-filled room policymaking. They had four years to ride and understood voters’ short memories. They had power and used it.
Contrast this with Barack Obama’s efforts to pass the Affordable Care Act. Obama, you remember, earned his chops as a community organizer which meant compromise was always his game plan. As a long-time board member of Community Action Center, I watched our progressive director do whatever had to be done for scraps off the table.
Cheney’s man lost the popular vote and, save for timely help from his brother Jeb and Supreme Court justices appointed by his daddy, he might never have taken office. Hardly a mandate from the voters, and yet Bush and his handlers knew how to leverage what power they had.
Obama swept into office in a landslide and enjoyed majorities in both houses of Congress. Clearly his agenda received more of a mandate than Bush’s.
And yet, when it came time to talk about health care, it wasn’t behind closed doors with a secret list of attendees. No. He brought to the table power brokers from the insurance and pharmaceutical fields as well as the arch-conservative American Medical Association.
While polling showed what most Americans wanted — a single-payer system with the feds playing hardball against drug companies to bring prices down — what they got was a watered-down version arrived at by compromise.
Bring a knife to a gunfight? Oh yeah. Imagine a Democratic Senate majority leader saying what Mitch McConnell said after Obama’s inauguration? That he would kill virtually every initiative that might emerge from the White House. Or, when McConnell refused to give Obama’s pick for the Supreme Court even a hearing? Four years later, when ol’ Mitch wanted to ram through a Trump nominee just weeks before a presidential election, who really cares?
Politics is a game about power — getting it and keeping it. To think otherwise as did Obama when he squandered his mandate only makes sense if you believe that ethics has a role in policymaking. I gave up on that illusion long ago.
Rarely, a candidate emerges who is principled and still understands how to fight a winning strategy. By firing up many millions of young people with the same passion that still burned in Bernie’s chest, there was a hope for a more just America.
Hillary had a different game plan. Super delegates and back-room dealmaking. Bernie’s dream of a reinvigorated democracy died in 2016.
Political science describes two basic strategies in struggles for power. One is a “zero-sum” game where the only real victory is total and where the foe is completely vanquished. Lying, bribery and intimidation are markers in this game and Republicans play it well.
The opposite approach is the“mini-max” strategy favored by most Democrats and liberals. In this game, you recognize not only your opponent’s right to exist, but also their right to a slice of the pie. How large a slice can be negotiated, but even a slightly larger slice is still considered a victory.
The Democrats see a problem and they assemble a committee to study it. Today’s Republicans see a problem,and they want to form paramilitary militias and storm the Capitol.
As we approach Tuesday and the likely takeover of at least the House by the GOP, care to imagine the changes brought about by Kevin McCarthy. Bet money that the findings of the Jan. 6 Select Committee will be swept under the rug.
Sorry Democrats. Until you are willing to fight fire with fire and play smashmouth when the other side wants to rip your throat out, you’re going to end up too many times on the losing side.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.