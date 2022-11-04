Should the Wimpocrats brace for a fresh beating?

McGehee

If I ever gave the matter a hard look, I’d have to conclude that the Democrats’ problems at the polls strike deep into the inner recesses of the American psyche.

For reasons more basic than one very sick sociopath in the White House, Americans — many millions of Americans anyway — love war and the sort of emotions war brings out; anger, hatred and obsession with violent words and deeds.

In the popular mind, the liberals have no spine and, when it comes to smashmouth politics, they have no stomach for it. By and large, they’re tagged as wimps. Deservedly so? Over and over again, I have watched Democrats bring knives to gunfights.

