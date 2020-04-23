Singapore or Sweden: Which way to beat COVID-19?

Dale Courtney has now written two columns on the coronavirus — one praising Singapore (April 1) and now one extolling Sweden (April 15). It is true that both nations have avoided lockdown and both are democratic socialist states, but that is where the similarities end.
Courtney’s column on Singapore contains two delicious ironies. First, libertarians such as he would normally not tolerate the strict measures taken. Would Courtney wear a state mandated electronic wristband that makes sure he does not break quarantine?
The second savory irony is that Courtney does not realize that Singapore was a member of the noncommunist Socialist International until the Dutch Labor Party asked it to leave in 1976 because of human rights violations.
Singapore has developed a robust welfare state but kept most of the economy in private hands. Personal and business taxes are low in the city-state (topping out at 20 percent for both), but everyone has to pay an additional 20 percent for generous social and health benefits.
Along with its East Asian neighbors, Singapore has done comprehensive testing, tracing, and strict quarantine. In Iceland, 50 percent of those who were tested showed no symptoms of the virus. Even with symptoms millions of Americans still can’t get tested, and Trump will be responsible for this colossal negligence.
Sweden has tested only those who have shown symptoms, and this insufficient response has led a mortality rate of 11.5 percent, while Singapore’s is .18 percent (11 deaths). Rather than go up, the number of tests analyzed in American labs went down 30 percent in early April. Our fatality rate is now 5.5 percent and climbing.
Deaths from the virus are most likely undercounted in Sweden and the U.S., primarily because people who are undiagnosed may die of kidney, heart, as well as respiratory failure. (There are signs of deliberate undercount in some red states.) A more accurate measure is the general mortality rate. Sweden’s has risen to 88 deaths per million, while Denmark’s rate is 47 per million while in lockdown.
Making for strange bedfellows, states without stay-at-home orders are following Sweden and experiencing the highest spikes in new cases: Arkansas (60 percent), Nebraska (74), Iowa (82), and a whopping 205 percent in South Dakota.
The Economist has made its first preliminary predictions about the economic impact of the virus. The U.S. will have a 12.3-percent budget deficit for 2020, but countries on the Euro currency will be only 1.8 percent in the hole. The U.S. and most of Europe will be in recession (predictions vary about how deep), except for Denmark, Norway, and Sweden, which The Economist predicts will grow at an average of 1.5 percent.
The rosiest projection for U.S. unemployment is 10.8 percent. It was 10 percent in 2009 at the beginning of the Great Recession, and Obama brought it down to 4.6 percent.
Millions of Europeans will not lose their jobs because their governments are paying employers 67-90 percent of their wages. The U.S. Paycheck Protection Program had limited coverage, was delayed, and has now run out of funds.
The principal reason that there will be less debt and fewer unemployed in Europe is that these countries have already budgeted and paid for generous sick leave, unemployment benefits, child care, child support, and family leave.
In stark contrast, the U.S. is attempting to build an emergency welfare state overnight for $2.2 trillion with $450 billion soon to come. This will be messy and inefficient, and it will add trillions of dollars to the national debt.
The Swedish government claims that its goal is not herd immunity, but this exactly what it is. British health authorities attempted this initially, but with a rapid rise in mortality (now 13.4 percent), they wisely chose lockdown instead. Imperial College London estimated that 250,000 Brits would lose their lives, and health authorities took note.
Courtney’s church denomination has now joined those who want to “liberate” us. Does he really believe that it is worth the risk to his family, his congregants, and the people of Moscow to defy Gov. Little’s and the Trump administration’s guidelines?
Nick Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.