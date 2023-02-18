Smart appliances not ready for prime time

Anderson

I needed to get a couple things washed yesterday but I also have the responsibility of going to work. My boss seems to find consistent and on-time arrivals each scheduled workday an important trait in his employees. Therefore, washing those items before I went to work wasn’t possible.

I thought to myself how great it would be to remotely start my washing machine on my way back from work. I would have arrived to newly washed clothing. Instead, I had to wash and dry them after getting home from work.

I am sure some people think that it is pointless to have such frivolous features. But consider the fact I wasn’t able to get home until after 10 at night. It was near midnight when the washing and drying was done. That ensured a short night of sleep. With a smart washer I could have an extra hour of sleep.