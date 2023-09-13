Social Security and Medicare are ticking time bombs

Dale Courtney

According to the Congressional Budget Office, Social Security and Medicare will be insolvent in 10 years. Millions of Americans face losing their monthly checks, and politicians aren’t doing anything about it.

Social Security was founded in the 1930s as a universal retirement program. Medicare was founded in the 1960s as a universal health insurance program for seniors. Both are funded by payroll taxes totaling 15.3% of an employee’s income.

Many think the employer and employee each pay half of the payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare, but such is not the case. The employer deducts half before the paycheck even reaches the employee, making it seem like a shared cost. Though it may not appear as a separate line on your paystub, that “employer contribution” is part of the employee’s total compensation, so the employee effectively pays the whole amount.

