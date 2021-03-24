Some cautious optimism about viral variants

Most people are aware that the virus that causes COVID-19 is mutating over time. This is a natural process that occurs when the virus replicates its genetic code and, on occasion, makes errors (mutations) in the replication process. These mutations mostly have no impact on the virus, but some mutations convey advantages over the original version, and it is these mutations that are called “variants.” This is the essence of natural selection.
There are two particularly important types of mutations reported in the news, and it can be pretty confusing to figure out the implications of different reports. One report might tell us that a mutation makes the virus more transmissible, but is it more pathogenic? Another might tell us that a mutation blocks antibody binding, but will that make vaccines useless? News reports about variants are very important, but critical nuances tend to get glossed over.
For example, variants from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil all have the same mutation that alters the shape of what is called the spike protein. This protein sticks out of the surface of the virus and it is the handle that the virus uses to grab hold of a corresponding protein on your cells after which the virus enters your cells and does its damage. The mutated spike protein is able to grab hold of human cells with greater precision, meaning that more virus will successfully grab human cells compared to the original version.
Why is this important? When more virus gains entry into your cells, it takes fewer viral particles to successfully infect a person. That means that it is easier for the mutated virus to spread between people with published reports suggesting that transmission improves by 50 percent. There is, unfortunately, not much we can do about these variants except remain vigilant about blocking transmission through use of face masks and social distancing.
The other mutations of particular concern are ones that change the shape of the spike protein so that some antibodies can no longer bind to the protein.
This is a significant problem when the mutations block the antibodies that are used in drugs such as what President Trump received when he was infected in October. If the mutated version changes enough, the drugs become completely useless.
Fortunately, this is less of an issue for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine because your body generates many antibodies that can recognize the spike protein. It is still possible that a set of antibodies generated from one vaccine won’t block a key place on the mutated spike protein, meaning that the virus is not neutralized. Nevertheless, it is likely that a number of antibodies will still interfere with the spike protein, meaning that it is harder to become infected. Meanwhile, other antibodies will help your white blood cells recognize and destroy the virus when it is released from an infected cell.
Your body also trains specialized immune cells (called T-cells) that will recognize the spike protein regardless of most mutations. T-cells are able to do this because they look for small fragments of the spike protein and many of these are visible to the T-cell when a human cell is infected. Once recognized as infected, the T-cell destroys the infected cell and prevents further viral replication.
The real test for whether these variants can escape existing vaccines is if vaccinated people come down with symptomatic COVID-19. To be clear, there will always be some people who can still be infected due to a variety of factors such as the immune status of the individual and if they were infected with a high dose of virus and simply could not get ahead of viral replication (another reason to wear masks and social distance).
As of Monday, the Washington Department of Health reports no confirmed cases of a vaccinated individual becoming infected with symptomatic COVID-19 infections. That does not mean that there aren’t any, but with 2.6 million vaccinations so far, infections of vaccinated people appear vanishingly rare despite the presence of the U.K., South Africa and Brazil variants in the state. So far things look cautiously optimistic, so join the fight and get vaccinated as soon as you can.
Doug Call (he/him) is a microbiologistand father of three. He first discoveredthe Palouse 37 years ago.