Some goodnews, becauseall of us likelyneed some

Good morning, everyone. I read a number of news articles that I felt were worth sharing to the great people of the Palouse.
A group of 9-year-old friends worked together to make and sell bracelets. Since May 30, they have sold these bracelets and raised $100,000 to help black-owned businesses and neighborhoods in Minneapolis. The bracelets are very nice woven multi-colored cloth pieces that sell for five bucks a piece. But many buyers have given much more than the price tag.
The Democrats and Republicans came together to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. According to the act, not less than 50 percent of the revenues made from energy production on public lands will be dedicated to funding over $20 billion worth of delayed maintenance. This money will help with maintenance on roads, bridges, restrooms, campgrounds, and visitor centers. What a great way to make our outdoor spaces around the country better for the visitors.
Who doesn’t like a good dog story? A veterinary school in Alfort, France, trained eight Belgian Malinois shepherds to smell COVID-19 in the sweat of infected individuals. The dogs were 95-percent correct and four of the dogs had a 100-percent success rate. Countries that have kept the COVID-19 infection rates low have had widespread testing. For countries where diagnostic testing is lacking something like this could provide a relief to the citizens.
For those who enjoy all the free samples at Costco, fear not. They are coming back. It was always fun as a kid to go to Costco with the family and go get free samples of the various foods around the store. With the pandemic that was halted. But Costco says it will return. They will be doing a slow rollout of the free samples. It will be a more orderly experience. You will not be able to just pick up the sample with your fingers as you might have in the past, which is a good idea anyway.
A loving hug from a grandmother is always the greatest feeling. With the current pandemic many of us have stayed away from our grandparents to help keep them healthy. But that also has caused a lack of grandmother hugs. A care home in Brazil has found a way around that. They call it a “hug tunnel.” The picture is reminiscent of the boy-in-the-bubble setup. This setup includes protected arm ports that allow loved ones to give hugs.
In Buffalo, an 18-year-old saw the damage from the protests in his hometown. He grabbed a broom and some garbage bags. He started to sweep the broken glass and garbage up. He said he knew people would have to get up and go to work in the morning. He started to clean the streets at two o’clock in the morning and continued to clean for 10 hours. He was rewarded with a car, a year of free car insurance, and a full college scholarship.
A man in Bellevue, Wash., who grew up without a dad, started a YouTube channel where he helps to teach kids lessons. He didn’t want kids to have the same experience that he did growing up without a dad. The lessons include how to unclog a bathtub drain, how to fix a running toilet, how to check your car’s oil and more.
Let’s part ways this week with another dog story. This one takes place in Texas. A sergeant from the U.S. Army was deployed in 2018. His dog, a retired military German shepherd who helped detect explosives, was left at home when the sergeant went back to Iraq. After two years of being apart Mission K9 Rescue picked up his dog from Virginia and drove him to Texas for the happy reunion.
Remember this, too, shall pass. I hope that everyone has a wonderful weekend.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.