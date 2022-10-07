Some parting thoughts from Mount Olympus

Make no mistake about it. Religion remains a part of Greek culture. In the cities, Orthodox and Catholic churches abound, Christian icons are everywhere on the islands, and there are few mountaintops which aren’t home to a shrine or monastery. History, too, is alive and well for Greeks as is their knowledge of and sentimental attachment to the ancient gods of Mount Olympus.

My last column, written soon after landing in Athens, revealed a touch of skepticism about Zeus and the other immortals who made up the divine pantheon. I imagined, as bloody smart as these old Athenians were, that, like Socrates, they, too, were a trifle dubious about the deities. I have since discovered I was wrong. Greeks of 500 B.C. were devoted to and believed deeply in the divinity of those they worshiped.

With this revelation, I asked myself why this fact was so hard for me to accept. After all, in our developed nation with high literacy and a commitment to modern science, many believe in an existential devil, that the world was created in six days and that there is a fiery lake awaiting those who refuse to accept Jesus Christ as savior.

Tags

Recommended for you