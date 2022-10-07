Some parting thoughts from Mount Olympus

Make no mistake about it. Religion remains a part of Greek culture. In the cities, Orthodox and Catholic churches abound, Christian icons are everywhere on the islands, and there are few mountaintops which aren’t home to a shrine or monastery. History, too, is alive and well for Greeks as is their knowledge of and sentimental attachment to the ancient gods of Mount Olympus.
My last column, written soon after landing in Athens, revealed a touch of skepticism about Zeus and the other immortals who made up the divine pantheon. I imagined, as bloody smart as these old Athenians were, that, like Socrates, they, too, were a trifle dubious about the deities. I have since discovered I was wrong. Greeks of 500 B.C. were devoted to and believed deeply in the divinity of those they worshiped.
With this revelation, I asked myself why this fact was so hard for me to accept. After all, in our developed nation with high literacy and a commitment to modern science, many believe in an existential devil, that the world was created in six days and that there is a fiery lake awaiting those who refuse to accept Jesus Christ as savior.
Why (other than by inherited myths stuffed into my head as a youngster) should I prefer a monotheistic view over a universe ruled by multiple gods?
Bottom line? No rational reason at all. So if it boils down to a simple leap of faith, which way is a thinking person to leap?
Back to the ancient Greeks, their creation myth was not altogether dissimilar to ours. In the beginning, there was chaos out of which emerged the father of all gods — Uranus. Resulting from his love for Gaia (Mother Earth), the two created the first known inhabitants, the Titans. Next to appear were the Olympians who reigned supreme after a long war against the Titans.
Zeus and his wife, Hera, then began populating Olympus with their own children (like Athena) and children of earthling mothers by Zeus and promoted to immortal status (such as Apollo).
Even if we retain skepticism about the existence of these immortals we are still left with this intriguing question: assuming these weren’t actual creatures, why were they invented as they were? Skipping over the mono/polytheist debate, why were the Olympians so … well, human-like?
The answer given by our new Greeks friends was that the ancients fashioned gods much like themselves so that they could relate and understand phenomena which, in a Christian context, are inexplicable: Why would a loving god allow so much torment and misery and why would he sentence ALL his children to death?
The Greek gods were jealous, spiteful, arrogant, greedy, lustful, deceitful … all human frailties replicated by the deities on Mt. Olympus.
Humans? In the ancient Greek view, Zeus thought Earth was a pretty cool creation and it ought to be enjoyed by creatures somewhat like himself, walking upright and capable of rational thought.
Zeus, too preoccupied with adulterous dalliances, assigned the job of fashioning mankind to one of the few Titans who refused to fight against the Olympians. Prometheus, however, became so enamored of men and women that he sought ways of making their everyday lives easier.
In disobedience to Zeus’ command to keep mortals weak and dependent, he stole fire from Olympus and brought it to Earth. As we all know, things don’t work out so well for Prometheus. This is important since the Greek explanation of evil and misery, didn’t come about as a result of the first woman eating a forbidden apple.
No. Awfulness came about when the ancients’ first woman, Pandora, peeked inside a box which Zeus had fiendishly filled with all life’s miseries to punish man for rising up on its own legs. Inside were famine, drought, pestilence, war, starvation.
What we see in Athenian mythology is a struggle of competing forces and a chief god who wasn’t all-powerful and could be a brutal tyrant when opposed. The remaining gods and goddesses were delegated special roles and were thusly more accessible.
If, for example, I wanted a bountiful harvest, I’d sacrifice at the Temple of Demeter; if I wanted to assure victory on the battlefield I’d pray to Ares. If I wanted a successful hunt, I’d go to Apollo’s sister, Artemis. If I wanted a touch of wisdom, I’d prostrate before Athena.
The gods of the ancients were so much more understandable and downright like you and me at our best and our worst. And they didn’t offer heaven as a reward for those who groveled, hell for those who didn’t.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.