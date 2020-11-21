Something to be said for stress-testing social systems

Well, you can’t say we aren’t living in interesting times. If you listen to the right wing screamers, the Democrats stole the presidential election as a run-up to installing a new world order run by George Soros. And if you listen to the left wing screamers, the SS is rising across rural America, and it won’t be long until we have Dictator Trump, and there will be a round-up of all decent people, regardless of race, creed or ethnicity. Off to the camps you go.
Meanwhile, if you don’t get sent off to a Communist reeducation camp or have a Nazi code number tattooed on your arm, you’re likely to get a special version of Killer COVID, or at a minimum, not see grandma for Thanksgiving. Or be able to even see the inside of a hospital.
I’m not going to argue with everyone’s fear-based narratives of larger society in a 650-word column. Wouldn’t work. But I can tell you as a veteran wilderness traveler and explorer, when you’re in a tight spot, fear and panic are neither noble nor serve your long-term survival. I’ve read pundit after pundit exhorting the value of fear as a guiding principle lately — fear of the right, fear of the left, fear of anyone wearing a mask or fear of those without. And that narrative is corrosive, and destroys the one thing that is still relatively intact, that stands between us and lots of bad outcomes. And that thing is civil society.
So far, civil society has done an amazing job of feeding us all during this pandemic. Up to this point, we have not had to ration care in all but a few hospitals (my research turned up one in Houston) and largely the lines of that civil society have held. Donald Trump is indeed tantruming on his way out the door – did anyone think it would be any different?
But there are large numbers of both Republicans and Democrats upholding the sanctity of our elections. And NO military leaders have spoken anything resembling sedition. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley gave a strongly worded speech regarding supporting the Constitution just last week. That’s institutions for you. They’re not all gone. They might need some fixing. But they’re still working.
I don’t always walk the straight and narrow, and believe in the power of political speech. I’ve written this column for nigh on 17 years. But I try to listen to information put out there, as well as look at the raw data in making my decisions, and forming my opinions. Regarding controversial edicts on Thanksgiving, I’ll admit I like none of it. But I also can’t remember a big Thanksgiving where folks got together and DIDN’T catch a cold. So maybe this one might be a good year to give another version of a coronavirus a pass. Not as giving into The Man. Just as prudent, good sense.
None of this means that our country isn’t in need of improvement. We had a rural health care crisis before COVID showed up. So it’s no surprise to me that at the first sign of major pressure, we see doctors from Emmett, Idaho, standing up and warning folks about their facilities not being up to snuff. They weren’t up to snuff before COVID. Why would that change?
If we can be smart, we can see all these negative factors as stress-testing our social systems. That’s something we do as engineers, and we take scrupulous notes on what worked, as well as what needed to be fixed.
Yes – some of these things are crises. But they are also opportunities to observe what works and what doesn’t.
But any engineer will tell you that solid observation requires clear-eyed documentation of both good and bad. And that means turning off the fear. As we go through the next three weeks, we might practice that just a little. And then return to the discussion of our society’s institutions with a list not just of failures – but successes.
Chuck Pezeshki is a professor inmechanical and materials engineeringat Washington State University.