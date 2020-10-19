Spooky germs make Halloween too scary this year

We are entering the eighth month of a global pandemic that has everyone — at best — stressed out and likely wild with cabin fever. We’re in the homestretch of an extremely contentious election with highly contested national, state and local races. We’re at a crossroads in the culture wars with a Supreme Court justice confirmation hearing underway.
It is in this divisive climate that I feel emboldened to share what is perhaps my most controversial conviction: Halloween is the worst and it should be canceled.
I’ll pause so you can you angrily cancel your newspaper subscription in protest.
I know I should adore Halloween. Candy? My favorite. Costumes? Totally my thing. Walking door to door in the dark late in the fall in northern Idaho/eastern Washington? That might be where the holiday originally lost me.
But it’s more than the cold. There’s so much I don’t like about this bizarre holiday.
Think about it — we send our children all over town to beg for overly processed saccharine products, teaching them to threaten mischief if they don’t get what they want. They go door to door, ignoring everything we’ve previously taught them about stranger danger, nutrition and walking in the middle of the road in the dark.
We have the kids stay up way past their bedtime, rolling around in their bounty like they’re Scrooge McDuck doing the backstroke through his vault full of gold coins. After forking over the traditional parental cut (because one good thing about Halloween is the annual lesson about taxes), the kids dive right in, licking their fingers after unwrapping candy they got from individuals who may or may not have washed their hands between going to the bathroom and handing them that salt water taffy.
It’s unsanitary and gross in the best of conditions. But right now, during COVID? If every single person handing out candy doesn’t properly wash their hands, you could get a side of novel virus with your poop residue. Normally I go gaga over a BOGO deal, but in this case I think I’ll pass.
Admittedly this is just as much about my overall disdain for the holiday as it is my concern for public health, but we really should come up with community alternatives for Halloween this year.
Fortunately your favorite website and mine – www.cdc.gov – has some suggestions for safer ways to celebrate. (And yes, we can add “consulting the CDC for party planning ideas” to the list of things we did not see coming in 2020.)
The CDC names trick-or-treating and its half-sister trunk-or-treating “high risk activities” right alongside screaming (hello germs) and using drugs and alcohol (goodbye inhibitions).Surprisingly, bobbing for apples is not listed as a high-risk activity — perhaps the CDC subscribes to the notion that an apple a day keeps the infectious disease doctor away.
As low risk alternatives, the CDC recommends the following Halloween frivolities: decorate your living space; make the kids walk around outside looking at other people’s decorations from a safe distance; and did we already say decorate your living space?
So the CDC doesn’t really have great ideas for comparable alternatives. Aside from “wash your hands for 20 seconds, pack a goodie back to leave out for someone to collect from a safe distance, then wash your hands again” it seems to favor staying at home with your individual family or cohort, treating it like an average day — if an average day for you is keeping all the lights off and pretending you’re not home so the neighbor kids will stop ringing your doorbell already.
Let’s be honest, that is an average day for me.
I know there are many out there who adore Halloween and plenty of others just don’t want yet another norm destroyed this year. I anticipate plenty of my friends and neighbors will be out trick-or-treating. Some will hand out goodies with candy cannons or catapults to try to maintain proper distancing. Hopefully all of them wash their hands frequently.
Some will still throw parties; hopefully most will abstain. Too many will pull pranks with fake spiders; all will incur my wrath if they pull those pranks on me.
As for me, I’ll have my porch light off while I sit in my warm house in my jammies, eating an unhealthy amount of candy while reading up on CDC recommendations on how to ruin Christmas.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.