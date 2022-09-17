State should do better with post-secondary ed options

This might be heresy around here, but afour-year research university program is not for everyone.
Some might say this is a disingenuous statement, after all, the U.S. Census Bureau says 39% of all Americans have at least a two-year degree. But the traditional four-year college can rarely meet all of today’s students’ needs. This is possibly why the average undergraduate dropout rate is 40%.
Research shows people with a higher education degree generally have better physical health and, usually, a higher paying job. However, the flip side is often long-term debt and possible unhappiness with a chosen career. I know several former students who, once they started working, did not like their degree profession and changed careers.
Yes, this is someone who has a doctorate in education speaking. Please understand, I’m not saying people should stop learning after high school — a post-secondary education is important. But technical schools and community colleges are more valuable to some people than a traditional four-year research university. Many people will go on to a four-year school after earning their degree or certificate at a community college or technical school, they just need the additional grounding first.
This is where Idaho falls short in serving its residents. There are only four public two-year community colleges and six vo-tech schools operated by the state. The average 2022 cost for attending these state-supported schools is $6,995 per year compared to $8,641 average yearly in-state tuition and fees at the University of Idaho. The remaining two-year colleges and technical schools are private and tend to cost more.
Most of the community colleges are in the southern part of the state, leaving only North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene to serve residents who live north of Weiser. Of the six vo-tech colleges, two are units within a pair of community colleges, three are within a four-year college and one is stand-alone. Again, most of these schools are near Boise.
For comparison, Oklahoma (which is similar in geographic size, although larger in population and classified as poorer) has 12 technical colleges and nine community colleges owned and operated by the state.
Granted, my view might be slightly skewed. My high school in Oklahoma was an experimental one where students could take regular classes, college prep classes or vocational-technical classes. Many of my friends walked out of high school with certificates in electronics, auto mechanics, cosmetology, carpentry, secretarial skills and printing. Most have made excellent careers.
Years of teaching in higher education has taught me not everyone is suited for a traditional four-year higher education experience. Why?
The answer is complex. Some of it depends on the person’s aptitude or attitude, some of it depends on what it is they want to do in life. As a professor, I saw the frustration as someone struggles in class because they do not have the basic talent for the topic but are majoring in the subject because someone told them to register for that degree. Too often I have talked with students who really want to follow a different career but feel forced into a college path that may not provide the training they seek.
It really begs the question: when did becoming a tradesperson become a bad thing?
Plumbers, electricians, carpenters, bookkeepers, auto mechanics and other skilled trades make excellent salaries. Plus, these are needed jobs in society.
Idaho is not a wealthy state, the World Population Review says it is the 13th poorest state. It could greatly improve the futures of its residents if the government were to invest in more community and technical colleges to boost the lives of people who want to learn employment skills.
Improving education should not be limited to K-12. Helping people earn degrees and certificates beyond high school is crucial to their personal health and financial well-being.
Yes, of course, keep and support the four-year research institutions; but also provide a viable alternative for people who want or need a different form of advanced education.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and a member of both the Native American Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She and her husband live in Moscow with their two cats. She also writes at spokanefavs.com.