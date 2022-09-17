State should do better with post-secondary ed options

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

This might be heresy around here, but afour-year research university program is not for everyone.

Some might say this is a disingenuous statement, after all, the U.S. Census Bureau says 39% of all Americans have at least a two-year degree. But the traditional four-year college can rarely meet all of today’s students’ needs. This is possibly why the average undergraduate dropout rate is 40%.

Research shows people with a higher education degree generally have better physical health and, usually, a higher paying job. However, the flip side is often long-term debt and possible unhappiness with a chosen career. I know several former students who, once they started working, did not like their degree profession and changed careers.

