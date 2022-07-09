Sticking with Cougs despite Pac-12’s woes

What do Larry Scott, former Pac-12 Commissioner, and COVID-19 have in common? They are arguably both responsible for the destruction of a good thing. Should we be mad or is this a chance to reevaluate ignored options?
I am an optimist and I always look for the silver lining.
COVID-19 shut down Las Vegas and when the casinos reopened many of them had gotten rid of the poker room. I was highly disappointed because this ruined an inexpensive and incredibly fun and exciting way to relax.
Change isn’t bad — it’s different. As an optimist, I choose to look at it that way. I will look back with happiness and joy on my experiences in Vegas because I spent my time down there to the fullest.
What did Larry Scott do? He may have single-handedly destroyed the Pac-12 Conference. The pathetic media contract under his leadership is one of the biggest issues we are dealing with today. His lavish spending on the Pac-12 headquarters was wasteful.
Recently USC and UCLA announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for an East Coast conference with a much more lucrative media deal. I have heard this deal could be worth three or four times more money than they got with the Pac-12.
Both of those schools are a part of the Los Angeles media market. Without the LA market the Pac-12 has lost a large source of media revenue. Right now, many teams are looking to bail on the Pac-12.
This matters to all Washington State University faithful because we are not being courted by anyone. Even with Spokane, we do not have a large media market. Oregon State University and WSU are the little brothers who are locked out of the clubhouse and we’ll probably have to find new friends to play with.
The Cougs and Beavers do not draw in big media dollars. If there was a revenue sharing deal we would be one of the subsidized schools. We have always been smaller than the others but we took pride in competing for a ranking in the Top-25. Being part of the Pac-12 means that when we win, our wins mean something because we have tough opponents.
Place us in a lesser conference and we become more like a Boise State. They get some love from those who vote in the Top-25, but no matter what the naysayers always point out that they are in a weak conference. Unless something changes, that will happen with the Cougs.
While this change may be hard to swallow, I think it was inevitable. With the players’ ability to monetize their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) we were going to see a new stratification of universities. The big money schools will be the top dogs. There will be “middle-class” schools and poor schools. I’m not necessarily calling us poor, but I think we may qualify for food stamps. How would we compete against schools like USC, Alabama and Texas?
NIL is going to change college sports. Full stop. It will negatively affect the Cougs. The possible break-up of the Pac-12 just hastened the process.
People can allow this change to destroy them, but I am an optimist and I choose to see the positive. I love my Cougs and I will still root them on just as much as I always have. I will still savor Cougar football Saturdays. I will still sing the fight song. The teams we play may change but we’ll still cheer with Glenn Johnson: “And that’s another Cougar first down!”
Postscript: Over the past half-day I have been reading about the ACC and the Pac-12 possibly doing a loose partnership. While this may help for a while, I think the longer-term changes to NIL will still cause the stratification of the haves and have-nots.
Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.