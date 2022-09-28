Student protest a start, but we need to do more

While walking to work through downtown Pullman on Friday, I encountered a large group of high school students who were protesting the Pullman High School administration’s handling of rape allegations.

I stopped and inquired of one of the protesters what was going on — and was told it was a protest of the administration’s failure to respond to the rape of a student. I asked who had been raped. The young woman replied, “I was.” As I talked to students that day, I learned there was more than one alleged victim.

Because I am the parent of a Pullman High School student, I had received an email about the matter two days earlier, which read: “We are aware of an individual posting information on social media regarding an alleged incident at Pullman High School. The social media post is not true and the information shared is not accurate. Any alleged incidents reported to Pullman High School staff are investigated and reported to the proper authorities. We want to assure you that Pullman High School is a safe place for all. Sincerely, Juston Pollestad, Principal, Bob Maxwell, Superintendent.”

Tags

Recommended for you