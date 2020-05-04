Students at home was right call

There are five school-age children in my household, and each is coping with being home in different ways.
There’s the extreme extrovert who really hates it and desperately needs to be back out in the world with other people again. There’s the extreme introvert who really loves it but desperately needs his siblings to be back out in the world with other people again.
There’s the activist who is anxiously engaged in every good cause that can be attempted from home to make the world a better place. There’s the anxious one who is actively engaged in every good coping strategy to keep the horrors of the outside world from creeping in.
And finally, there’s the one who is bored both at home and at school, who loves wearing his pajamas all day but would also like a change of scenery and who wants to play with his friends but doesn’t mind all the extra screen time he’s been getting.
With the differences, there are two things that are true of all five: 1) this isn’t anyone’s favorite; and 2) they’re finally getting used to their new normal.
Thank goodness Moscow School District understands that and has made it clear that in-school instruction will not reconvene during this school year.
MSD understands that it takes a while for kids to settle into new routines – and that it takes parents even longer.
MSD understands that asking teachers to completely revolutionize their curriculum delivery once, practically overnight, is a Herculean endeavor – to do it again in the same school year is unfathomable.
MSD understands that it’s better to have one less-than-ideal quarter of instruction done at home than a fragmented quarter of instruction done half here and half there.
And of course MSD understands that the last month of school is hard enough with the nicer weather and the promise of summer vacation just around the corner – add on the distractions of just emerging from isolation and new social distancing protocols and you’ve got a disaster on your hands.
I have my concerns. My kindergartener who receives extra help with reading definitely is not getting the same quality education with me running point during this critical stage in his development. I already had guilt from all the ways I am messing up my children psychologically. Now I get the added stress of potentially stunting their lifelong intelligence and competence as well.
But I have faith that these highly qualified educators at Moscow School District and its authorized charter have the tools, resources, and know-how to right the ship when in-person education resumes. And I have confidence that some really smart people are going to devote these next few months figuring out exactly how they’re going to get these thousands of local kids back to where they need to be.
I also have faith in these kids. If there is anything this shelter-at-home period has taught me it’s that I am definitely not smarter than a fifth grader – and also that children are amazing. They are so much more capable than I previously gave them credit for. They are inquisitive, critical thinkers. They examine the world and draw interesting conclusions. They can cope and adapt. And when properly motivated with the promise of mind-numbing screen time as a reward they can get their schoolwork done in record time.
The kids are going to be all right. They will almost definitely be part of a generation defined by the disruption of quarantine. Maybe, just maybe, their future therapists will focus on that and cut me a little bit of slack in the blame game.
So thank you, Moscow School District, for not rocking this barely assembled rickety boat. We’ll keep floating along the best we can, looking forward to the day your expert teachers can swoop in and work their magic.
Jade Stellmon set sail for a three-hour tour on the Palouse in 2001. She is now happily marooned in Moscow with her spouse and five children.