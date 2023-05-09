Swallowing our pride as wage slaves

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

There is a taste of sweet surrender to the arc of life, particularly when you realize your peak is behind you and the pull of gravity is in the front. For me, the sweetness of being 62 and laughing at the thick wading pools of candle wax on the birthday cake; I savor the bragging rights to fewer white hairs at the round table of crotchety over-the-hill men I meet with each week. We meet to babble our disapproval about the current state of affairs, and occasionally reflect upon the arc of life we lost our grip on years ago.

I enjoy the swapping of stories, exaggerating like hell, in the knowledge that it all gets tossed into the pot of collective myth-making. In each reflection a kernel of truth, an identity. An opportunity, however fleeting, to reclaim a sense of individual power.

That reclamation process, as it relates to identity and power, seems more relevant than ever. I scan the younger landscape for teens, young adults, those on the first few steps of their career ladder, and wonder what book of stories they are writing for themselves. What wholehearted collective myth will help guide them?