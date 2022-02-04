Every once in a while people will stop to remind me of Pullman’s haggard physiognomy. “It looks tired,” one person said to me on the way home recently, “as if time had passed it by.” The problem isn’t that the town is ugly, she seemed to suggest, but that it persists in its ugliness. Hard to argue with that. Indeed, so resigned has the town become about its droopy state of affairs, it has turned erosion into a virtue.
Just look up the next time you are in downtown and you’ll see a painting to that effect, not of a scene about social justice, or the great Northwest landscape but of a brick wall whose plaster has been peeling for a while. (see attached image) Where it may have shined at one time, now it flakes away, revealing the bones that gave it authenticity in the first place.
The scene is enough to remind us of the 18th and 19th century romantics, the likes of Wordsworth, Ruskin and Poe, who, dismayed by the march of industrialization, wished nothing but for architecture to fade away in favor of nature once again. They treasured images of cracks appearing on the face of buildings-cottages, churches and the like- slowly but surely restoring to the earth its God-given original beauty. May “sedums, wall-flowers, and other vegetables,” they dreamed “find nourishment in the decayed cement.”
May the same happen to Pullman, or so the painting in downtown seems to suggest. May the facades wither away in favor of weeds, vines and flowers pushing their way through, in search of aesthetic and environmental justice. And why not, the lament seems justified. After years of aesthetic neglect, it is hard not to give up and wish not for progress but for decay to take over.
Unless of course we rise from the dead and do something about the matter, look for opportunities to peel away the layers of cheap veneer applied over facades over the years and either restore original beauty or create new forms of which. Some facades will need a complete overhaul, others a simple modification, and others still only a paint job.
Luckily there are ways to address the problem, through national and state programs, whose whole mission is to help lift communities out of their aesthetics distress. Consider the “National Park Service Main Street Facade Improvement Grant Program.” It offers money in support of small cities and businesses interested in improving the facades of “highly visible” buildings. It does not foot the entire bill but “provide(s) local Main Street America programs with an additional “tool” in their economic vitality tool-box to help stimulate local economies.”
Closer to home, we see the state of Washington lending a similar hand, most recently through “a complete street” program meant to beautify but also support the cause of a more just access to urban spaces. Walkers, cyclists and drivers — all receive equal design consideration here. “The character, quality, appearance, safety, and design of streets,” the program says, “are key to the health, vibrancy, and economy of strong communities.”
To be sure, the “complete street program” focuses less on vertical and more on horizontal systems, less on facades and more on roads. And yet it wouldn’t be hard to argue that to complete a street you really cannot do so without also caring for the elevations that gave rise to it; the one needs the other. To compel people to frequent a street you really need to give them something pleasant to look at.
Other programs include the “Main Street of America” movement, “which grew out of a recognition that a community is only as strong as its core.” Yakima tapped into it and benefited, funding eight projects since 2015, and “providing over $60,000 in matching grants while sparking over $1 million in investment.”
The city of Port Angeles did something along the same lines but in its case dovetailing local funds with those obtained through federally funded community block grants. Similar stories persist across the state — in Prosser, Auburn, Renton and more.
It is time we ride that wave. Let’s keep the downtown painting of peeling plaster, but let us see in it not the hopeless resignation of a society in demise, but the critical recall of a literary genre. We deserve a downtown with a more handsome countenance.
Rahmani has been with Washington State University since 1997 and is an associate professor in the School of Design and Construction.