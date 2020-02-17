Tell your family and friends you love them

Dog tags clinking gently against metal handles.
Faces pressed against airplane windows.
An American flag draped over a gleaming casket.
The click of the baggage line as it slowly carried my cousin’s body from the plane to the steady hands of his U.S. Air Force brothers. Their careful, synchronized steps as they carried him to the waiting hearse. Into full view of his family. The military calls it a dignified transfer.
I remember that day in snippets like these. It was Feb. 10, 2018. My cousin, Steven Metsker, was gone. He had died a little over a week earlier on February 1, at 25 years old, in a car accident on his way to work at a USAF base in Belgium. But it didn’t feel real. Not until I saw that flag.
It was the first time I’d seen Steven in three years. The last time was Christmas Eve 2014. It was a longstanding tradition in my family to spend Christmas Eve with my dad’s brother, his wife and his children. In many ways, Steven, his sister, my brother and I grew up more like siblings than cousins. We were each other’s first friends. We goofed off, played Sardines, jumped off swings and posed in family photos like we were Tim Tebow after a touchdown.
Christmas Eve 2014 was no different. There was food, fun, family and more silly photos. I said goodbye to Steven that night not knowing that my next goodbye would come a few short years later with much more finality and heartbreak. In fact, today marks two years since his memorial service.
I took for granted the fact that I would see Steven again. That I would get to hug him in his fancy dress blues at his sister’s wedding. That I’d share a drink with him and get to know him as an adult after spending our childhoods together.
I learned a devastating lesson that day, watching that Delta flight bring my cousin home for the last time.
Time isn’t guaranteed. None of us are immune. Whether it’s a high-profile loss like Kobe Bryant or one closer to home, nothing violently shoves you into the deep end of the reality pool like losing someone you love. Nothing convinces you to really live your life like the realization that your loved one can no longer live theirs.
I also learned that there’s never a bad time to tell a loved one that you love them. I know it’s cliche, and I always shrugged it off as such. But now I get it.
While I’m confident Steven knew I loved him, I wish I’d said the words out loud. Nicknamed “Honest Abe” by his Air Force buddies, Steven probably would have been embarrassed by the show of affection, but still. I should have reached out more while he was abroad. I hope he knows how proud I was of him. How proud I still am. He took a huge leap in enlisting and went on to serve honorably in the USAF security forces in Minot, North Dakota, South Korea and Belgium.
Anyway, my point is to encourage you all to hug your kids, call your parents and tell your siblings, spouse and friends that you love them. Like right now. If you can’t do it in person, send a text, write an email, make a phone call or leave a voicemail.
I sincerely thank you for reading and allowing me to share Steven with you.
Miss you, cousin.
Meredith Metsker is an Idaho native, University of Idaho alumna and 10-year Moscow resident. A former journalist, she now works in marketing for Emsi, serves on the board of directors for Sojourners’ Alliance and is a big fan of civic engagement.