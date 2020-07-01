The academy should do much better

I recently provided a laundry list of “asks” that I think should be considered in light of Black Lives Matter. Chuck Pezeshki responded by agreeing with me, but also by repeating his earlier point that we need specific and actionable ideas (His View, June 20 & 21), not just hand waving. This is, of course, the crux of the matter. And, while it is unlikely that most of us can affect change on a systemic level, we can think carefully about our day-to-day level.
For example, I recently had a very poignant discussion with a nonwhite, senior-level, disenfranchised faculty member at one of our local universities. Not surprisingly, our academic lives were drastically different, but the differences were largely driven by the marginalization and lack of support that he experienced, but I did not.
For example, while most people would consider my success in the academy to be an outcome of my efforts (at least I hope that is the case), this individual reported that he was frequently told that he only succeeded because of affirmative action and related policies.
His intelligence, insight, creativity, focus on excellence and hard work have been routinely dismissed out of hand, as if he brings none of these qualities to the table. This happened routinely in the past and it is reinforced even today by routine dismissal of his ideas and insights that are likely to be very important to remedying some of the systemic biases in the academy.
Addressing this problem requires a significant change in attitudes about minority faculty and students ... attitudes that are probably deeply rooted. The latest efforts from Black Lives Matter has seemingly brought awareness of systemic outrages to a point where these are finally resonating with a much broader swathe of Americans.
Maybe the way forward in the academy (nationally and locally) is to elevate the narratives of struggling minority faculty to a point where these realities finally break through the consciousness of the academic community.
Maybe demonstrations would work, but I’m guessing that there is also a role for art, music, film, drama, poetry and other writings to bring these issues to a higher plain of recognition and acknowledgment, and hopefully lead to the respect and dignity that is far overdue.
Another academy matter of great importance is faculty recruitment, because nothing is going to change without a faculty that reflects the diversity and talent of all Americans. In this respect, here are just two damaging practices that need to change on university campuses.
The first is the practice of using “opportunity hires” to recruit faculty candidates without the benefit of a competitive search. When used properly, this is an important tool to recruit high caliber persons, hopefully of color, before the opportunity is lost to a competing institution.
There are times, however, when opportunity hires are used to recruit people who are personally known to the committee or hiring authority (i.e., potential professional nepotism). For example, a favorite past student might be recruited without a competitive search because of the influence of a former advisor.
Given a predominantly white student body, the odds are that the favored student will be white. Such recruitment leaves the former student without the benefit of earning the position through a competitive process; the former mentor may face more conflicts-of-interest if the former student under performs, and most importantly, such hires exclude the opportunity for qualified peoples of all stripes from competing for the original position.
Recruitment decisions are important because they can reinforce or change an academic culture over the course of a 30-year career. Similarly, relying on internal recruitment for a department chair or director may impose years on stagnation, particularly with respect to growing the intellectual and racial diversity and perspective in a unit … and this trickles down to student recruitment that can reinforce a white-dominated academic culture for years to come.
The academy is an important opportunity that has heretofore not been fully available to minorities who can make critical contributions to our mission. It is past time this changed, and this begins with understanding the challenges that minority faculty face and stopping recruitment practices that implicitly favor nonminority candidates.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.