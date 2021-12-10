The adage is true: Old age is not for sissies

I have a love/hate relationship with my computer, especially when it connects me with the outside world, and especially when part of that outside world thinks they can dictate how I use it. I just got word that another company I have been doing business with has discontinued sending snail mail bills and expects me to deal with them via computer.
I am 90 years old with poor eyesight and coordination so I have made it a policy that I will not use my computer for any business dealing with money. If companies want my business, they will have to use snail mail — period. I simply don’t trust myself to type accurately enough to avoid costly mistakes. Therefore, I am looking for another cable provider since the one I use has informed me that I will have to deal with them via computer.
It’s bad enough that they want me to pay via computer, which I am not prepared to do now or in the future. In their notice, they didn’t even include a snail mail address so I could mail them a check. Snail mail has always served me well, and I am not prepared to drive halfway to Moscow to deliver my payment, either.
I’m sure I’m not the only person who is similarly inconvenienced. Look at all the homes without access to broadband, with parents forced to drive to someplace where their children could “attend” school during the pandemic. This practice assumes the families have the money to equip their children with computers and the accessories in the first place. Owning a computer isn’t cheap. Cost is not my issue but I’m sure it is with families with very limited income. It isn’t enough for the school or some government agency to buy them one. What about the server costs?
Another major annoyance is phone service that answers with “If you want … press … . If you want … press … .” After trying to figure out what they mean, it turns off because you kept them waiting. I have wasted several hours with one such setup. If it hadn’t been so important medically, I would have given up sooner.
I wish someone would put together a directory in the computer that tells what each dot, arrow and symbol stood for and how they relate to others on the page. It should be designed with a special symbol that, when clicked, would set up a corner of the screen to explain the meaning of each symbol when it is clicked on.
Not all of us old fogies have family members living nearby to help us decipher computer language. My closest relative lives a nine-hour drive away and I’m lucky to see her three or four times a year. She is a big help when she is here and does her best to answer my questions via email. I try to write answers to my questions down, but then my problem is being able to read my writing, which is terrible. I forgot to tell you that my memory isn’t all that great either.
There is a saying that “old age isn’t for sissies” that I agree with. I’m actually coping with it better than this essay lets on, but it does have its problems and many aspects of it are no fun. Given that, I’d rather that than the alternative. I’m still having a lot of fun and actually enjoy many of life’s challenges.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.