The answer is yes: America too big for federal-level rule

Is America too big? A wise lawyer once taught me the best way in which to answer an ambiguous yes or no question should simply be “that could be ‘yes’ or ‘no’ depending on the circumstances, can you rephrase the question?”
The question “is America too big?” may be answered in many different ways. Because the question is ambiguous, different readers probably took the question differently.
In what way did you take that question? Did you think in terms of population? How about in land mass? Maybe you were thinking about the bloated budget? Possibly the military is what you thought was too big. The problem is with the question. It would be best given back to the person posing such a question and have him rephrase it.
At this point, I will assume that the question has been set back to me. I will give it another go.
Is America too big to be ruled by one set of laws for the whole diverse population? I believe the answer is a resounding yes and I hope you agree. The country is far too large in population for rule over all by a singular point of view.
America would be best served by having a federal government that is limited in scope to a finite number of issues. The military fits squarely in that realm. Federal court system? Sure. Border security? That should be one of them. A singular currency? Yep. Social issues? Naw.
When the Federal government makes laws and rules that govern everyday citizens, they cannot possibly take into account the various population pockets that not only have different views but also have different wants and needs. People who live in the country do not have a use for mass transit in downtown cities. People who live in a high-rise condo building do not have a use for riding lawn mowers.
Yes, that is a simplistic example, but consider how a law that bans riding lawnmowers would affect certain people. Those in the city wouldn’t care. They will not write letters or make calls to their representatives about the hardship of the law. A bureaucrat from the city has no understanding of what it’s like to have an acre or two of lawn to maintain.
Wouldn’t it be better if laws governing day-to-day life were created and enforced at a more local level?
Consider living in Nebraska or North Dakota. You’re living in “fly-over country.” People on the coasts of the United States do not think twice about how laws will affect those who live a completely different lifestyle.
When laws are made at a local level the residents affected by the law have a reasonable possibility of redress and ability to alter or change ill-conceived laws. When the laws are made at the federal and even the state level, the residents who are negatively impacted are very likely to have no redress of their grievances.
Consider that the residents of Pullman recently made their voice heard about the seed plant. Trust me, the Pullman City Council was listening. They knew it was a big issue. In Olympia, however, King Inslee could have forced the issue because of some obscure energy laws and not thought twice about it. Had that happened the people in Pullman would have been affected and they would have been ignored by the officials at the state level.
The person elected as president shouldn’t be as important as the one elected as governor. An issue, when kept at the local level, allows those who are going to be most affected to have a real say in what is happening. Placing the demands on the federal government to take on what should be local issues is a big reason why there is so much discontent and even some thoughts of secession in America today.
Anderson was the co-host and producer of a conservative talk radio show before hanging up the headphones. He has a degree in philosophy and enjoys photography, woodworking, and sports. When not computer programming, he volunteers in the community.