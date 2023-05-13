The answer is yes: America too big for federal-level rule

Anderson

Is America too big? A wise lawyer once taught me the best way in which to answer an ambiguous yes or no question should simply be “that could be ‘yes’ or ‘no’ depending on the circumstances, can you rephrase the question?”

The question “is America too big?” may be answered in many different ways. Because the question is ambiguous, different readers probably took the question differently.

In what way did you take that question? Did you think in terms of population? How about in land mass? Maybe you were thinking about the bloated budget? Possibly the military is what you thought was too big. The problem is with the question. It would be best given back to the person posing such a question and have him rephrase it.

Tags

Recommended for you