The cost of the liberal world order

Courtney

During a May press conference with Japanese leaders in the White House, President Biden celebrated record-high gas prices, saying the pain at the pump was part of “an incredible transition” of the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels.

A few weeks ago, a New York Times reporter asked Biden how long he expects Americans to pay record-high gasoline prices over his administration’s Ukraine policy. “As long as it takes,”Biden replied.

Progressives love high gas prices. “[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said.

