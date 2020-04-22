The COVID-19 finish line is not in sight … yet

People are really tired of social distancing protocols and suffering from job losses. Being cooped at home with no end in sight is driving us batty, particularly as our classic spring on the Palouse rolls out with its unmatched beauty.
We’ve done a good job so far. Epidemic curves are beginning to flatten. Rural counties like Whitman and Latah have managed to avoid the worst so far. There is something to be said for low-density populations … or at least you would think so. A recent mapping effort by a team from the University of Chicago found that rural America is being hit disproportionately and these communities also have fewer health services that are not prepared to cope with outbreaks. Long-term care facilities (and their employees) are being hardest hit. The chance of severe outbreaks in our local communities has not lessened.
As of Monday morning, there were 761,964 cases and 35,314 deaths in the U.S. There are no magic therapeutics on the horizon, and until there is a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), there is only one way to fight this pandemic: We must deny the virus new hosts.
In light of the woefully inadequate leadership of the federal government, most states have responded with directives to maximize social distancing and to prioritize limiting testing capacity to symptomatic cases and contact tracing. This strategy has flaws and frustrations to say the least, not the least of which is the seemingly arbitrary nature of defining what is classified as an “essential” vs. “nonessential” business. Nevertheless, it is working.
Unfortunately, as businesses are allowed to open again, we will face ripe opportunities for the virus to find new hosts. If we are not diligent, this could blow up again and all of our hard-fought sacrifices (life and economic) could be for naught.
We desperately need two things to happen before normalization can proceed without reversing our gains. The first is dramatically expanded testing. That includes employing teams of public health community workers who, with proper PPE, can conduct aggressive contact tracing to quickly block outbreaks. Secondly, we need a new social contract whereby community members accept the need for traceback and quarantine, and we need to be diligent about wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing whenever feasible. Requiring facemasks to enter stores might be a way to help remind (and train) our populace about simple inconveniences that are needed to protect the community.
Protecting the community from COVID-19 does not seem to be on the mind of the many protestors that were out this weekend (including about 2,500 in Olympia; many without masks, but requisite firearms on display). A “Liberate Moscow Peaceful Protest” took place Monday … as if fighting for the right to catch COVID-19 is a good idea. With events like this, be aware you are being manipulated by far-right political opportunists. You can be smarter than this.
More importantly, these “protests” ignore the potential costs to the people involved and the broader community. This is particularly true for our healthcare providers. Last week the CDC reported that as many as 16 percent of COVID-19 victims in the U.S. are healthcare workers. Do we scratch off these sacrifices and put the bullseye onto the chests of our remaining doctors and nurses without laying the groundwork to minimize new outbreaks?
The need for aggressive testing has been as unattainable as the need for leadership from the White House. The latest COVID-19 relief legislation in Congress may have as much as $25 billion devoted to testing, which is a good thing, but it should have been in place at the beginning of March if not sooner. It will take weeks to roll out the necessary infrastructure and that assumes that the PPE and testing supplies can even be produced in a timely manner.
If you are not frustrated by the social distancing, economic shutdown and federal “leadership” that has left us unprepared to safely normalize our communities, then you would be a very rare bird indeed. But for the sake of our elderly, our first responders, and our healthcare providers and their families, please be patient and support strategies to beat the virus.
Doug Call is a microbiologist. He first discovered the Palouse 37 years ago.