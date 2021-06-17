The decision to help: what we must consider

During the last decade, I have become more aware of many friends, family members and acquaintances suffering through major traumas and tragedies. My attention has slowly pivoted towards others rather than solely being consumed with my own stress and struggles. I have found this pivoting to be an important part of the process of growing up. As I have witnessed more pain and struggle in those around me, I have sometimes had a difficult time understanding the best way to help. Setting boundaries on my own energy, determining what is actually needed, and taking action have all been a challenge. At times, the challenge was too much, and I gave too much energy, tried to help in ways that weren’t needed or did not act at all. This learning process has ingrained in me a few principles that I try to focus on when someone I know is struggling.
First, we need to be aware of our own emotional state — and this is not easy. Often when I am spiraling in on myself the most — laser focused on my own trials — is when serving someone else could help me the most.
But sometimes that is not the case at all. Figuring out the difference is an ongoing process. It is very possible to throw ourselves right into the flames of burnout if we give more than we have. I do not have clinical depression, but experience highs and lows in my mental health as we all do. Sometimes it takes a counselor or trusted friend to help me sort through my state of mind, and that is OK.
Next, it is important to consider what we truly can do to help. While I have struggled to truly understand what prayer means to me — often struggling because my experience is different than others’ — many find value in offers of prayers, love, positive thoughts or words of support. When we make that effort, we turn outward, and we are definitely in a better position to give other types of service because the person in need is in our hearts. Conversely, there are many tangible ways we can help others and it is valuable to determine what those are. For some, we can provide financial support. For others it may be a meal, care of children or providing resources, rides or a listening ear. We may have quality time to give or a network of others with different strengths who we can reach out to on their behalf. Each of these ways of helping can make an important impact.
Each step in this process is important, and the final step is one that has evolved for me as I have interacted with more struggling individuals over the past few years. We commonly say, “let me know if you need anything,” or a similar expression. For some people, they may very well take us up on that offer. But for many others, that sentiment puts a new burden on them — one more step they must take at a time they may be feeling overwhelmed. I have learned that in many situations, it can be better to offer what you have to give and see if that type of service would be welcomed. Alternatively, asking what would be helpful for them right now, or what they need, can be positive. If we choose this option, we need to be prepared with our boundaries. They may need something we cannot give, and that is the point where we may try to use effort to reach out to others who can provide that specific service.
A final consideration in this helping process is to remember that we are never solely responsible for “saving” another person from their struggles. Sometimes we slip into a hero complex and become convinced that the other person cannot make it through this without us. Usually, it takes a network of supportive people in someone’s life. Sometimes it takes professional care and help. We can each become a unique and special part of that network as we remain cognizant of our gifts as well as our boundaries.
Palmer is a doctoral student at the University of Idaho, pursuing research in overnight youth camps. She is grateful for a vast network of support and friendship on the Palouse, which her family has been a part of since 2012. She can be reached at palm1634@vandals.uidaho.edu.