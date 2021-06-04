The dude abides, and I’m cool with that

Recently, a confluence of events conspired to make me wonder if powers from the invisible realm might be trying to make contact.
First, what should arrive in my mailbox but what appeared to be a personal letter, stamped first class postage with the sender’s real name and a Pullman address. I was somewhat disappointed to discover it was just another Jehovah’s Witness pitch. Living at the end of a very long, gravel driveway, it seemed likely that — unable to press the flesh — they resorted to this next best option.
Curious, I opened the enclosed bi-fold flier and was first amused and then puzzled by the full-page illustration of a sinister puppet master (“the evil one”) with his hands outstretched and apparently controlling the fates of his hapless victims. Bearded, with what could easily be construed as Semitic features, this artist’s rendering looked nothing so much as cover art for an original copy of the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion.” For those a little deficient in their knowledge of the history of anti-Semitism, the “Protocols” were a crude forgery published in the late 19th century purporting to describe an evil cabal of international Jewry, mostly bankers and financiers, whose wicked desire it was to control the world.
I’ll be the first to admit that stranger things happen all the time. Later in the afternoon, however, when Katherine and I wanted to share our well-worn copy of the “Big Lebowski” with an old friend, the DVD was nowhere to be found. Thus commenced the second strange event.
We promptly went online, Katherine to order a used replacement copy from anybody but Amazon, while I took the opportunity to browse around a little for obscure factoids about the film which our friend, Joe, might enjoy.
What to my wondering eyes did appear but a web page describing an altogether new faith. This upstart religion appeared to borrow a little from Taoism (but taken no more seriously than the Tao of Pooh and the Tao of Willie Nelson).
With this sketchy background, I introduce the reader to the Church of the Latter-Day Dude. Inspired by the iconic film and its lead actor, Jeff Bridges, this new faith offered a priesthood online. I read on.
Somewhat like the infamous Universal Life Church of yore, Dudeism allows its novitiates to be ordained and thereby preside at weddings, funerals, baptisms and other such similar solemn occasions.
But it goes that earlier sham church one better. To become an ordained Dudeist priest costs nothing at all.
The precepts were easy to sign on to. No dogma, no heaven, no hell. As this new religion advocated “going with the flow” being “coolheaded, open” and “taking it easy” in the face of life setbacks, there seemed a good fit.
As you might imagine, my Saturday afternoon threatened to spiral into a vortex of cosmic uncertainty so I did what any sane person would do. I went to the horoscope page in the “Daily News” to see what those portents might signify.
Unfortunately, I was told to prepare myself for important financial decisions and somehow that clearly had nothing to do with either Jehovah’s Witnesses or joining the Dudeist priesthood, I thence did what any sane person would do. I went into the kitchen, mixed up a White Russian, returned to my computer and signed on with all the other slackers.
Lacking colored ink in our printer, I was unable to reproduce my certificate of ordination and opted instead for the basic introductory offer: this certificate, printed on parchment paper, with an embossed gold seal delivered to my door in Palouse for only 10 bucks.
For another 10 bucks, I could have also received a Doctorate in Divinity from the Church of the Latter-Day Dude but, with too many damned letters after my name already, it seemed a bit pretentious.
And — for all those preachy evangelicals who think self-flagellation is an acceptable way of atoning for sin (not to mention a good way to fight back against the plague), don’t worry about me. I feel just fine knowing that the dude abides.
As a postscript, the film arrived, Joe watched it and is now not only an ordained Dudeist priest but holds a Doctorate of Divinity as well!
