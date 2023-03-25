The freedom to vaccinate — or not

It is almost like cutting off your nose to spiteyour face.
State Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, recently reintroduced Idaho HB 154 which would criminalize medical professionals for administering any vaccine which uses mRNA technology. If passed, it would eliminate all COVID-19 and most influenza vaccines from being delivered in Idaho because people giving the vaccine could be charged with a criminal misdemeanor resulting in jail time and/or a fine.
Originally introduced in February, the bill was pulled to modify the language, which could have included farm animals. The measure now only refers to humans. The legislature is ending but the bill is still alive in the House Health and Welfare Committee, so it could be passed next year.
All vaccines work differently, mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acid) vaccines are built by using a synthetic protein strand to teach cells how to make more proteins to fight a disease. More traditional vaccines use a live part of any virus to help the body develop antibodies to fight an illness.
Please understand: No vaccine will absolutely prevent anyone from becoming ill, but the vaccines will help people be less ill with the same disease. Coupled with available drug therapies, a one-two punch of vaccine and pharmaceuticals can prevent someone from dying.
Why is this important under HB 154? The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show influenza is a serious problem in the state as well as COVID-19, and both vaccines can and do use mRNA technology.
The latest available statistics (2021) show 608 Idahoans died from the flu that year, and yet only 45.6 percent of the adult population was vaccinated against the virus. That statistic makes Idaho number 40 of 50 states when it comes to adult vaccinations against flu. This is not an anomaly — in 2017 flu was ranked as the ninth leading cause of death in Idaho.
While COVID-19 vaccinations fare better at 61 percent, the state has still seen 5,399 deaths related to the disease and more than 500,000 reported cases of COVID-19. Overall, the state is the sixth worst nationally when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Nichols has said she does not like the “rush” of using mRNA, but she has said nothing about how the process has been verified by scientists as effective. It was then-President Donald Trump who pushed for the technology to be used as part of “Operation Warp Speed” to protect Americans against COVID-19; even he proclaimed it to be safe.
The two authors should listen to the scientists, who say the use of mRNA technology is safe and effective. The CDC has repeatedly said scientists have been working with the technology for decades, and mRNA is currently being examined as a possible way to trigger the human immune system against certain cancers. Will Nichols and Boyle also fight a cure for cancer because they do not personally care for mRNA technology?
What is most troubling is any state representative trying to deny thousands of Idahoans their right to what they consider safe and effective health care. People are rarely forced to get a vaccine — and there are several groups who fight vaccines for a variety of reasons — but for people who want to protect themselves, they should have the right to do so in a safe, medically professional environment such as a medical clinic or pharmacy.
It really begs the question of why a pair of state representatives want to put people’s lives at risk and threaten the jobs of health care providers.
If the bill’s authors have issues with the product, why don’t they instead look to the producers of the vaccines rather than prosecute the health care workers who are trying to protect the public’s health?
Overall, HB 154 is a poorly considered and dangerous bill which could ultimately cost lives. State legislators often talk about freedom, here they should allow people the freedom to make their own choices about whether they want a vaccine — mRNA or live virus — or not.
Tallent was a journalism faculty member at the University of Idaho for 13 years before her retirement in 2019. She is of Cherokee descent and is a member of both the Native American Journalists Association and the Society of Professional Journalists. She also writes for Spokane Faith and Values (spokanefavs.com).