The freedom to vaccinate — or not

Tallent

 Courtesy Rebecca Tallent

It is almost like cutting off your nose to spiteyour face.

State Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, recently reintroduced Idaho HB 154 which would criminalize medical professionals for administering any vaccine which uses mRNA technology. If passed, it would eliminate all COVID-19 and most influenza vaccines from being delivered in Idaho because people giving the vaccine could be charged with a criminal misdemeanor resulting in jail time and/or a fine.

Originally introduced in February, the bill was pulled to modify the language, which could have included farm animals. The measure now only refers to humans. The legislature is ending but the bill is still alive in the House Health and Welfare Committee, so it could be passed next year.