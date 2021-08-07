The Goldilocks List: Hot and cold spots in Moscow

It’s super nice that a mortuary in town offered their chapel as a “cooling station” during our heat wave. I imagine they already keep their temps pretty frigid for obvious reasons. I’ve been meaning to make an appearance so I can “review” it for my venues-to-sit-and-write list. Or as I call it, “The Goldilocks List,” because most every place I tested last week was unsuitable in one way or another. The venue was either too hard, or too soft, or too noisy, or too hot, etc. … but eventually, I did find one that was “just right.”
The reason I was playing musical chairs last week is because our tub/shower was being replaced. The work made it necessary for me to vacate our apartment before 8 a.m., sometimes 7 a.m., and go “hang out” elsewhere. My partner had made plans to be out of town, so the disruption of having no shower, a demolition situation in our home, and figuring out where to spend hours of every day where I might be able to write and get work done, was all on my shoulders.
I hit most of my familiar spots and tried out venues I hadn’t visited before. One of my faves is the seating area at Safeway’s Starbucks. There’s no offending Muzak, the booth seats are comfy, and they keep it plenty cool. The service clerks are cheerful, even ecstatic. Although I’m baffled as to why this is so. I can’t imagine that kind of excitement about being on one’s feet all day. Don’t get me wrong; grocery staff and service workers have been on the front lines taking care of the rest of us for a year and a half, so I don’t want to disparage them, I’m grateful! I would just like to know where they’re getting their pep, because maybe I want some of what they’re having.
While friends had offered to let me hang out at their houses, unlike Goldilocks I was reluctant to intrude. As I posted my situation on Facebook friends suggested spots I hadn’t considered. John’s Alley for its WiFi, large tables, and cushioned seats. The Garden, for its good a/c and WiFi, and like John’s Alley was also virtually empty during the day. Another friend recommended the pastries at Gritman, and I agree with her there — Gritman’s cafe has its attractions, one being LUNCH STAT.
One morning, feeling extra hungry (for porridge, I guess?), I skipped the Breakfast Club and headed to Shari’s. I thought I could work there but the elevator Muzak was too distracting, as much as I like Hootie & the Blowfish, the table too low, the chairs too hard. There was an old fella who dumped out bags of change onto his table and spent a half hour sorting. It reminded me of the time when I told Jay, my partner, that I had a big bag of change, and he said “well, you better bring it to Washington.”
From Shari’s I went to One World, and though I was comfortable enough stationed at the big conference table, it was too hot, and the chair cut off the circulation in my legs. I visited Eastside Mall one morning to check out a cute new place serving coffee and pastries. The staff was terrific, and seemed fascinated with my first world problems, and who wouldn’t appreciate a sympathetic ear? Even for “issues” as petty as too hard chairs or too noisy a table. The thing about Eastside Mall though, is that the playground area, which is undeniably a child’s Mecca, second to Willy Wonka’s candyland forest, is an echo chamber for the unrelenting joy of children screaming. It’s hella loud. And that’s fine. For them. It just isn’t a place to zone out (or work).
Eventually, I ended up at Dave’s Paradise Cafe at the mall. Between the Italian sodas, the cushioned booth seating and the efficient a/c, I’d hit upon the perfect spot. But it was more than that. They had a good sound system and were playing an ’80s mix of songs by Depeche Mode, Echo & the Bunnyman, Tears for Fears, Psychedelic Furs, the Eurythmics and on and on. I didn’t want to leave.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. Her book of essays, “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s,” was a finalist for a Washington State Book Award. She enjoys composting and frisky walks through dewy meadows. Midge lives in Moscow.