The historic merger between two faculty unions

Nick Gier

In the spring of 1973, 25 University of Idaho faculty members met to form a chapter of the American Federation of Teachers. We chose the AFT because it was the leader in promoting collective bargaining in higher education.

Fifty years ago, the AFT had negotiated union contracts with both the City University of New York and the State University of New York system, representing 49,035 faculty on 89 campuses.

The AFT met resistance from both the National Education Association and the American University of University Professors. Their leaders initially believed that labor unions were not appropriate for teachers, but over the years they changed their minds and joined the faculty union movement.

