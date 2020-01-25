The idea of fewer hours in workweek needs work

A Democrat from the Seattle area is putting forward amendments to a state law that would change the workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours. Sen. Joe Nguyen is floating this idea as a way to start a conversation. He acknowledges that this proposal will not pass. He also acknowledges there could be problems with the idea that need to be addressed.
Reviewing Nguyen’s campaign website reminds me of some of the Pullman City Council websites I wrote about several months ago. The website mentions multiple social issues and acknowledges some of the complications involving those issues. Very few of the issues have solutions that he supports. Nguyen doesn’t actually write about how he would address the issues.
His website addresses issues that exist without giving solutions, and he has done the same with the idea of a 32-hour workweek. If this is a representative example of the kind of work we would expect out of a 32-hour workweek, then I think the issue is dead.
The idea has been getting a lot of press coverage and has started conversations. Unfortunately, the reporting has been lazy at best. Much of the press makes it sound like he provided exemptions for certain lines of work. The press makes it sound like he put thought and effort into this proposal. The truth is he probably spent less than four minutes putting together something that could drastically affect 10s of thousands of employees and employers.
The law as it currently stands is codified in RCW 49.46.130. This law contains roughly 1,100 words. His work to change the law is nothing more than changing three words in the law. He changed the word “forty” to “thirty-two” in the three places where it existed. Yep, that is all he did. He didn’t make exemptions. He didn’t do anything other than change the hours per workweek.
The press coverage is giving him way too much credit.
Much of the press coverage includes anecdotal evidence with information about Microsoft in Japan which changed the workweek from 40 to 32 hours and then saw a 40-percent increase in productivity. What most of those stories do not mention are the other changes Microsoft made in addition to the change in working hours. The four-day workweek was for one month in August. They compared sales for that month and the same month the previous year. Sales were higher and that is the increased “productivity” that so many reporters are citing. Is this productivity increase solely because of fewer working hours? Will productivity remain at this level?
Before news sources report what Microsoft accomplished, the reporters should look at the complete picture. It was change for one month in time and simply compared sales figures. Managers also encouraged shorter or no meetings and spending less time checking email. Clearly the Microsoft experiment should be evaluated but it should not be used as proof that the concept will work in the long term.
I found several articles in various trade news sources that write about Ryan Carson, the CEO of Treehouse, who switched his company to a 32-hour workweek. The articles spoke highly about the change and how it was good for the company. However, in an article later published, Treehouse switched back to 40-hour work weeks stating the 32-hour workweek killed the work ethic at the company.
Business Insider quoted Carson: “It created this lack of work ethic in me that was fundamentally detrimental to the business and to our mission. It actually was a terrible thing.”
Nguyen should have spent much more time on this proposal and given real and serious consideration to how it will affect people and businesses. Those who work hourly will be negatively affected. They will see smaller paychecks each week because most employers will not pay someone overtime each week to do their job.
Scotty Anderson is a computer programmer who enjoys serving the community through various community-oriented service jobs.