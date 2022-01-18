The Canadian government has placed another feather in their human rights cap — so to speak. They’ve decided to compensate First Nations families to the tune of $31.5 billion dollars ($25.2 billion U.S. dollars). At first glance, my gut told me that was an indigestible number: a lot of dough for what seemed to be outdated, perhaps overblown, moral transgressions.
After all, it’s the largest settlement in Canadian history. What possible wrong was the Canadian government culpable for that rose to that level of guilt?
Embedded in the question itself are many layers and perspectives, and it cannot be unpacked without precluding a sizable chunk of human history. On the face, we have what the Canadian government owned up to: a “redress for monumental wrongs.” Applying a model used in South Africa, a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, or TRC, was established along with ample funding. They set about the task of trying to understand why it is that over half the children in the Canadian foster care system are from indigenous families (while representing just 8% of the general population).
Yet even for those who are strongly opposed to monetary reparations, the magnitude of injustice embedded in the system demands that those who hold power lay claim — in whatever form — to their failures. While the TRC was investigating the current Canadian welfare system, hundreds of unmarked graves were found at a couple of boarding schools where First Nations children were “reeducated” in what is now recognized as a program of cultural genocide.
What we do know is that the billions paid out in this historic settlement will not, of itself, move the dial on “kill the Indian, save the man” colonial attitudes that persist today, any more than can a ribbon-cutting on a dazzling new casino. The depth of acknowledgement is remarkable enough though, especially considering that Canada’s southern neighbor has been remarkably silent on the breath of its own ethnic cleansing programs.
Leading up to the settlement, Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, reflected, “There are many institutions that we have in this country, including that big building right across the street from us, Parliament, that has, and is, built around a system of colonialism, of discrimination, of systemic racism.”
During the Obama administration, billions in compensation were awarded to Native American tribes, and yet there was no TRC and the monies had not a thing to do with historic social injustices on American soil. This was for run-of-the-mill economic exploitation, monies that were due to tribes for leases to industry (mostly mining) without renumeration.
Whereas Canada is at least stepping in the direction of open admission of a system that devasted Native peoples, a system that lingers into the present, the U.S. will not risk exposing its underbelly full of moral failures, even when doing so would be a pathway for so much healing. The U.S. prefers to play this farcical game of doubling down on the myth that economic power brings freedom and prosperity to anyone willing to pick themselves up by the bootstraps and work hard.
There are glimmers. Back in September of 2020, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) and Rep. Deb Haaland, (D-New Mexico) introduced the “The Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policy in the United States Act” to “acknowledge past injustices of the federal government’s cultural genocide and assimilation practices through its Indian Boarding School Policy.” The bill is dying a slow death in committee.
There were more than 350 such Native American boarding schools. If the bill ever gains traction, the commission might hear testimony from boarding school student Jim LaBelle who had the pleasure of attending Wrangell Institute back in 1955. “I can still remember a time when a matron ran in and they took a floor brush and they rubbed some lye soap on this floor brush and proceeded to brush this kid vigorously until he bled.”
The history is there, in American library books gathering dust, and there they will probably remain. To take them down and dust them off as Canada has now done is to understand that the kid brushed with lye soap had kids of his own — as did the matron who brushed him. And they all remember and pass along those memories. The residue is with us in our collective present.
