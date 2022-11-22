The migrants’ journey is our journey

Todd J. Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

American soil still carries a promise. However degraded, smothered, or blood-soaked, the American ideal of individual sanctity and opportunity can be felt — even if not realized. In my own ruthless condemnation of its power structure, I lose sight of where I sit, relative to others who reside upon stifling, oppressive soils.

You see, I recently made the mistake of viewing video footage of mothers with infants strapped to their backs, walking hundreds of miles from South America. They are seeking the soil I stand on; they jarred me back into reality.

I am grateful for these migrants — not for the harsh circumstances that give rise to their desperation — but for putting my life back in context, a new-found appreciation for the luxury of my writing chair. As I watched them slogging their way through 60 miles of jungle that separate Colombia from Panama, many injured and left behind to die, others robbed and raped along the way, I thought what fragile soil we all tread upon — how tomorrow that could be me, my children, making that trek.

