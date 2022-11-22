The migrants’ journey is our journey

American soil still carries a promise. However degraded, smothered, or blood-soaked, the American ideal of individual sanctity and opportunity can be felt — even if not realized. In my own ruthless condemnation of its power structure, I lose sight of where I sit, relative to others who reside upon stifling, oppressive soils.
You see, I recently made the mistake of viewing video footage of mothers with infants strapped to their backs, walking hundreds of miles from South America. They are seeking the soil I stand on; they jarred me back into reality.
I am grateful for these migrants — not for the harsh circumstances that give rise to their desperation — but for putting my life back in context, a new-found appreciation for the luxury of my writing chair. As I watched them slogging their way through 60 miles of jungle that separate Colombia from Panama, many injured and left behind to die, others robbed and raped along the way, I thought what fragile soil we all tread upon — how tomorrow that could be me, my children, making that trek.
You’ve no doubt heard the ambitions of Operation Lone Star: the $4 billion the state of Texas has budgeted for additional border fence construction and technology, with 5,000 officers deployed as part of the Texas Military. How buff! So far, $15 million spent on transportation services — a la one way bus tickets for migrants bound for Washington, D.C., Chicago, and New York City aimed at messaging the Federales: “your immigration policy is a failure.”
When Eduard Colmenares, Angela Rodriguez, and their 3-year-old daughter, Camila, boarded that bus to New York, were they aware of their roles in this political theater? The family is from Venezuela — among the 150,000 Venezuelans this year who made the choice to risk life and limb for food security, a living wage and hope. While threatening to Governor Abbott, they are but a small fraction of the 3.6 million Venezuelans who have fled their homeland.
He erupted: “It is the deadliest migrant smuggling incident on U.S. soil. And it’s on President Biden’s watch.” The bloated corpses found inside a tractor trailer in San Antonio on a 100-plus-degree afternoon. This, too, more a campaign stage prop for the evening news than a call to action. Never mind the 1,700-plus migrant deaths on former President Trump’s watch.
And this grasping at hope toward American shores will result in more carnage. More than 5,000 will perish this year along their journey north. Not only Spanish-speaking. In 2021, the majority of asylum-seekers were Haitian. Haiti must be at the bottom of anyone’s list of safe and sparkling places to raise a family. Other extra-continental migrants hail from Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Angola, and now from Ukraine.
(I do not intend to minimize the plight of the 75,000 Ukrainian war refugees in the U.S. and the tens of millions in federal assistance. I do want to repeat that which needs repeating, though: a large, fetid blanket of cultural prejudice covers U.S. immigration policy — and always has).
While the Biden administration has reinvoked Title 42 for all Venezuelan asylum seekers (a ban invoked by the Trump administration and based on a health threat — from COVID-19 — to Americans) who will be promptly turned back to Mexico at the border, Congress has freed up $150 million for FEMA to distribute through nonprofits to provide migrants who have applied for asylum an alternative to the default homeless lifestyle of park benches and city sidewalks, often a worse environment from the one they fled.
We were all refugees at some point or another. Hauling our luggage from the boat just yesterday, so to speak. Many who can trace their ancestry back to the Mayflower are still in search of refuge, applying the phrase more loosely. Perhaps they, too, will find it someday — in Venezuela.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: usrenewnews.org.