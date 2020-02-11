The greatest fears of three of the first four U.S. presidents were realized last week when every Republican senator but one voted to acquit President Donald Trump of abusing the power of the presidency.
George Washington, John Adams, and James Madison all opposed political parties on grounds that they would divisively put party interests before national interests, leading to the destruction of America’s new government.
So did Alexander Hamilton, a major player in the adoption of our Constitution. He called political parties “the most fatal disease” of popular governments.
Writing in Federalist 10, to encourage ratification of the constitution, Madison wrote that a “well-constructed Union” should “break and control the violence of faction.” Faction then being an euphemism for political parties.
Adams wrote, “There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader …. This … is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil.”
The strongest opposition to political parties came from none other than George Washington, and it has been largely ignored.
The evil of parties was prominent on his mind near the end of his second term as president as he delivered his farewell address, Sept. 19, 1796.
He said, “the common and continual mischiefs of the spirit of party are sufficient to make it the interest and duty of a wise people to discourage and restrain it.
“Let me now warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party, generally.”
Washington also warned, “… domination of one faction over another … in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, (and) is itself a frightful despotism … this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism.
“The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction … turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty.”
Washington said political parties “… are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Washington said the spirit of parties “… agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another … opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself ….”
Wednesday’s tragic party-line acquittal of President Donald Trump was the fulfillment of the founders’ fears.
Only one Republican senator — Utah’s Mitt Romney — had the considerable courage to break ranks and vote to convict President Trump of abuse of power.
From beginning to end, Trump’s bizarre trial was a cynical mockery of the Constitution. Even before it began, the senate leader, Mitch McConnell R-Ky, declared that he would run the trial according to President Trump’s wishes.
That included, for the first time in the nation’s three impeachment trials, not allowing any witnesses and allowing the president to refuse all requests for relative government documents.
And so now we have President Trump still in office, with the aid of constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz’s incredible claim that presidents cannot be impeached for anything they do if they believe it will help them get elected in the public interest, because they are better for the country than their opponents. We won’t have to hold our breath very long until President Trump again desecrates his office and the Constitution.
Terence L. Day is a retired Washington State University faculty member. Politically, he is a moderate independent.