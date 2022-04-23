The question resurfaces: How much is enough?

“The love of possession is a sickness with them.”
— Chief Sitting Bull
For a lot of folks, the 1960s are remembered as a time of massive political upheaval. It’s true that experimentation with drugs and “free love” captured their share of the headlines, but what really set the stage, what really brought hundreds of thousands of young people together, was the war and its ensuing protests.
In a way, this was natural. Tom Hayden, Jerry Rubin, Abbie Hoffman, the Chicago seven, Rennie Davis; media darlings all. Today, hardly a trace remains of what they sought to accomplish and, this too, seems natural. As a hard look would reveal, the new left gave birth to nothing unique in the American experience, nothing that might capture and keep the imagination of middle-class kids when they reached 30. Sure, there were protest marches — big protest marches. Millions were drawn into direct action but, with the end of the war, they vanished as quickly as they had come together.
Nothing new about carrying picket signs. Same with marches on Washington. Ditto letter-writing campaigns. Civil disobedience and filling the jails was old news. The history of protest in America shows a long pedigree for every action seized on by sixties radical groups. Think of Thoreau or the Bonus Marchers. Even the incendiary Weather Underground stole pages from a book written during the mining wars of West Virginia and the IWW struggle against the Anaconda Copper bosses. With the exception of the occasional violent face of protest, the dissident students waged a campaign falling well within the Constitutionally-approved remedies available to groups out of power.
Despite this, voices were raised on behalf of other issues. There were questions about the very nature of being American in the 20th century. People were talking about redefining their roles, about lifestyles, about reconnecting with a not-too-distant time in our history when values were more than platitudes trotted out cynically by demagogues in frenzies of self-righteousness.
That which might have had a lasting significance from those troublesome times occurred largely out of sight. Who nowadays ever heard of Ray Mungo or Richard Farina? Most schoolchildren can identify the Vietnam protests but how many know of San Francisco’s Diggers or Emmet Grogan? Wavy Gravy and the Hog Farm? These “countercultural types” were subterranean, living communally, emphasizing human values over property, and talking about spirituality to a nation given over to crass, Philistine materialism. Except for a broader definition of religion which blended in Eastern thought and Native American animism, this “silent” protest” — both in style and content — sounded very much like that of the early Christians.
The counterculture wasn’t strident or confrontational. They simply asked a very fundamental question that escaped the new left and all those who defined politics as “who gets what, when and where?” Their question was: how much is enough? For previous generations of Americans, enough was what we needed to provide essentials with some left over for a rainy day. I believe they would have been appalled as was I by the obscene spectacle of the late Jackie Onassis spending in one day on designer clothing what would feed an entire Mexican village for a year.
How much is enough? Listening to Donald Trump, it’s nobody else’s business. The ethics of mass consumption just don’t enter the picture. Gross inequalities of wealth are a fact of life and you’d better elbow up to the trough or be left behind. How much is enough to live an authentic life, one full of its own rewards, full of the love and respect of friends? There’s no doubt where Christ stood or Buddha. Or Chief Joseph.
The left lost its spiritual center a long time ago. When it stood uncompromisingly for equality of opportunity as against entrenched privilege, it embodied the soul of the New Deal. In an age where greed and arrogant self-indulgence have again become respectable, it may be time to stop talking the language of pork and begin speaking again about values. Time to ask how much we as individuals or as a nation really need, time to heed Sitting Bull’s ominous warning.
McGehee, a lifelong activist, settled here in 1973 and lives in Palouse with his wife, Katherine. His work life has varied from bartender to university instructor to wrecking yard owner.