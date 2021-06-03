The scourge of caste: Hindu and Christian

In 1995, I was on research leave at United Theological College in Bangalore, India. There I met a Christian student by the name of Johnson Roosevelt Petta. Christian Indians usually have biblical names (avoiding everything Hindu), but Johnson’s family obviously had great affection for two American presidents.
Since the arrival of British missionaries in the early 19th century, millions of “untouchables” (now called Dalits) converted to Christianity primarily to escape the caste system. Some converts were higher caste Hindus, and they naturally became leaders in the native churches. Tragically, they reintroduced caste discrimination in many congregations.
I was amazed to learn that Johnson was a Dalit Christian, and he described to me the church he attended in Hyderabad. A heavy dark curtain hung down the center and there were separate entrances and toilets for Dalit worshippers. Every Sunday the high caste minister led “integrated” services.
When I started reading Isabel Wilkerson’s book, “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” I was initially skeptical about her use of a term so closely associated with Hinduism. I’m now convinced that caste, which represents the oppressive structures of society, is a better way to explain systemic discrimination against the downtrodden.
Wilkerson shows that it is caste, not race, that explains reason why in 1922 a Black man, Jim Rollins, was exonerated of the crime of miscegenation when authorities found out that his white wife Edith Labue was a Sicilian woman, a person of the inferior “Iberian race.” This is casteism, not racism, where undesirable white people were put down by high caste Anglo-Saxons.
Wilkerson lays out “Eight Pillars of Caste,” and I have space to comment on two. The first is “Divine Will and the Laws of Nature,” and on this issue the Hindu scriptures are very clear about the four distinct castes of brahmins (priests and teachers), kshatriyas (warriors and rulers), vaishyas (merchants and craftspeople), and shudras (farmers). The Dalits are “outcastes” and as such they have few rights and no privileges.
European slave holders also appealed to divine will to justify their domination over people of color. Because Ham didn’t avert his eyes from a naked and drunken Noah, God condemned him and his sons to be “the lowest of slaves” (Gen. 9:25).
Many European and American read Genesis 9 and drew the unwarranted conclusion that Ham’s descendants were dark skinned. Confederate leader Thomas Cobb stated that God, in “his wisdom and mercy combined in constituting them thus suited to the degraded position the Negroes were destined to occupy.”
In their book, “Southern Slavery as It Was,” Moscow minister Doug Wilson and neo-Confederate Steve Wilkins declare that “there has never been a multi-racial society which has existed with such mutual intimacy and harmony.” They acknowledge that the Bible approves of owning other humans, but they argue that slaveholders sin only when they treat their chattel inhumanely.
Another pillar of caste is the prohibition of intermarriage. Traditional arranged marriages in India have always followed caste distinctions, but “love” marriages, more frequent and more tolerated, usually do not. Honor killings (usually of the woman) still happen frequently, and they are not just restricted to the poor in rural villages.
Interracial marriages had been illegal in the U.S. since all states followed Virginia in 1691. In 1958, 94 percent of those polled approved of laws against miscegenation. In 1967, the Supreme Court finally ruled in 1967 that a mixed-race couple Richard and Mildred Loving had a constitutional right to marry.
On Jan. 16, 1865, Gen. William T. Sherman ordered that 400,000 acres of coastal land in South Carolina and Northern Florida be given, in 40 acre parcels, to freed Black farmers. A racist and eventually impeached Andrew Johnson reversed this order five months later.
In 1862, Congress passed the Homestead Act which gave, over 126 years, up to 160 acres of land at no cost to millions of white settlers in the West. At the top of the caste pyramid railroad barons received free sections of land adjacent to their tracks. Land is wealth and without land low caste Black Americans began with a deficit that most have not been able to overcome. It is time to consider reparations.
Gier is professor emeritus at the University of Idaho. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.