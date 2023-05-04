The sky is not falling on the dollar

The day after President Biden announced his run for a second term, one of Donald Trump’s responses was: “The dollar will soon no longer be the world standard, which will be our greatest defeat in over 200 years.”
When I searched for the source of this alarming prediction, the first to come up was a precious metals/cryptocurrency website. There are still people (most famously libertarian Ron Paul) who still believe in the gold standard, and the principal goal of the crypto people is to replace the dollar.
Economist Paul Krugman believes that these fears are way overblown, but, just for an exercise, he wants us to consider the case of Britain. For more than 200 years the British pound ruled the financial world until 1949. Until then one would have paid about $5 for £1, but now it costs $1.26. The dollar is now at its highest level against all major currencies since 2014
To back up the pound after World War II, the Bank of England liquidated assets in the colonies as its empire collapsed. Even so, Britain survived, and its post-war economy was guided competently by both the Labor and Conservative parties, except for the latter’s failures over the past 13 years.
London remains the top financial center in the world, but banks are now leaving the city primarily because of Brexit. The effects of the libertarian-led campaign to quit the European Union are now the greatest threat to the nation.
In the 1980s Japan was predicted to rise to the top of the world’s economies and that the yen would replace the dollar as the reserve currency. Instead, the Bank of Japan raised interest rates too quickly and the result was a real estate and banking crisis. Major banks were nationalized and deficit spending was increased.
By 2011 Japan’s national debt had grown to 100% of gross domestic product. It is now an incredible 266%, which means that Japan’s debt is 2.66 times what it produces. The U.S. debt now stands at 128%.
Two factors may mitigate this heavy debt: 90% of it is owned by the Japanese people (versus 77% for Americans); and Japan’s high-quality exports (cars and machinery) will keep hard currency coming into its coffers for the foreseeable future.
Every week I tear out the “economic indicators” page from The Economist, which has information for 44 nations. Just a quick look at the data for April 22 puts the lie to Trump’s and GOP predictions, particularly their allegation that high national debt will doom the dollar.
In 2020, Trump’s annual budget deficit was -14.4% (Biden’s is -5.2%) and he added $7.9 trillion to our national debt. Unfunded tax cuts and annual defense increases are major parts of our debt.
Currently, Japan’s economic statistics are just as good as other rich countries. Economic growth has slowed worldwide, but it is only Britain, according to the International Monetary Fund, which is, under conservative mismanagement, predicted to fall into recession. Its lower national debt (81% of GDP) presumably is not a buffer against negative growth.
Let’s look at two economic “tigers” in Asia; Singapore and Hong Kong. They rank third and fourth as world financial centers. The former’s debt is 131% while the latter’s is 42%. Their economic performance on predicted growth, unemployment and annual budget deficit is about the same.
Europe also proves that there is no apparent correlation between slow growth and high national debt. Greece (206% debt) and Italy (156%) are doing just as well as low debt countries. In fact, perennial economic powerhouse Germany (60%) now joins Britain in negative growth predicted for 2023.
The most immediate threat to the U.S. and world economy is the GOP’s refusal to raise the debt ceiling. In the battle over the debt ceiling in 2011, the government’s credit rating was downgraded for the first time in history. That increased the government’s cost of borrowing, and the Dow Jones fell 1,000 points. It also undermined international confidence that the U.S. could pay its debts.
The Republicans were playing a dangerous game then, and McCarthy’s tribe is now courting disaster. As Paul Krugman states: “Who will trust the currency of a nation that appears to have politically lost its mind?”