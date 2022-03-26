The Spectacle and the concept of grounding validity

More than any time in the last 20 years, I’ve felt this last couple of weeks to be trapped in what I call The Spectacle. The Spectacle is the pastiche of news, mostly false, about what is actually happening in the world, and designed to deprive us of agency and keep us unbalanced. All the better to be controlled.
In the real world, a part of The Spectacle started to recede. Worthless masks came off of mandate, and at the beginning of this week I actually started teaching to a classroom of students whom I could see their faces. Only a small handful of students are still wearing their magical badges of virtue, and I suspect that those are only wearing them because their parents are badgering them.
And just as that part of The Spectacle started to recede, one of the most bizarre acts in the ongoing three-ring circus picked up steam. Lia Thomas, by all critical inspection of biological male parts (I investigated) as well as functionality of those parts (reports of those parts doing what those parts do in the presence of naked women) was allowed to swim in the NCAA swim meet as a female, and basically blow all the other women out of the water. As The Spectacle revved up, the liberal media piled on telling us that this obvious man, through pure virtue of his declaration, was a woman, and if we didn’t subscribe to that story line, we were the word of the hour — a “hater.” And probably racist.
Then along came the latest actor in The Spectacle — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated in part to balance the court as an African-American female, told her interlocutors in the Senate that she was incapable of identifying a woman — any woman — without the help of a biologist. Did a biologist participate in her vetting? I had to ask myself. Or how would she know?
In the global part of The Spectacle, Volodymr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, gave talks to a good hunk of the Western governing bodies, urging us to help him turn a border conflict 5,000 miles away from us into World War III, and have millions, including your children, vaporize in nuclear fire. He was met with unbridled enthusiasm by U.S. senators, Republicans and Democrats alike. What could be more emblematic of The Spectacle than that? Talk about a grand finale. Do these people really believe they are watching July 4 fireworks in Sunnyside Park?
If these acts have anything that link them together, it is that they are made to shame you into giving up your agency and freedom of judgment and do whatever your betters tell you to do. These are the elites, and they just KNOW BETTER. Disregard that $35 million mansion that Zelensky has in the Miami area (he deserves it). And if a young man with emotional problems says he’s a woman — well good enough. Our next likely Supreme Court Justice says she’s (if that’s her pronoun) not qualified to judge that basic fact. Her betters will come along and inform her opinion. She’s just the decider. And for that, with her law degree from Harvard (like most of the Supreme Court) she’s qualified to interject diversity into an organization that could use some real thought variation. #BelieveElites.
Every one of these issues is actually complex in the real world. Trans people do suffer. Our Supreme Court could use some diversity. And helping Ukraine in some limited fashion might bring that tragedy to an end sooner, rather than later. But the scripts that The Spectacle is giving us will do none of this. And sooner rather than later, the idiot nonsense of The Spectacle, no matter how entertaining, will cross over into the real world. And it ain’t gonna be pretty.
I have a term for this – I call it grounding validity. Because reality is a mother, and coming back to the ground is hard. And we need everyone with their own mind to figure out this complex world. We all must think for ourselves. And that’s the last thing The Spectacle wants us to do.
Pezeshki is a professor inmechanical and materialsengineering at Washington State University.