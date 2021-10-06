The status of women, and the importance of Lauren’s Promise

On Oct. 22, 2018, a child raised in Pullman from the age of 1, Lauren McCluskey, was murdered. A 21-year-old woman, a leader, an athlete, a person of unlimited empathy and love, a person who already contributed so much to the world around her and who had so much more to contribute ... was killed in a pointless shooting by someone masquerading as a human being. And law enforcement failed Lauren, as it has done for so many women before and after.
And Lauren was not alone. In the U.S. nearly 2,000 women were murdered by men in 2018, most commonly by gun. Nine out of 10 women knew their murderers. In approximately 63 percent of these cases, the murderer was a spouse or other intimate partner, equivalent to four times the number of women murdered by strangers using all weapons combined.
On average, nearly 20 people in the United States are abused by an intimate partner … per minute. One in four abused women experience severe physical violence, one in 10 are raped, and one in seven are stalked. Intimate partner crime accounts for 15 percent of all crime in the U.S. Approximately 72 percent of all murder-suicides are carried out by intimate partners, and women are the victims 94 percent of the time. Under current conditions, one in five women in the U.S. will be raped during their lives, with nearly half of these attacks perpetrated by intimate partners.
If you want to learn more about this crisis that impacts a huge swathe of the American population, see statusofwomendata.org. Among other things, you will find that Washington state is one of the few states that protects the job rights of victims, and that bans gun ownership by those who commit domestic violence (unfortunately, neither protection exists in Idaho). But there is so much more that needs to be done.
Why men perpetuate these crimes is the focus of much research, but it does not help when there are sick ideologies that preach male hegemony over women (Google “Inside the church that preaches ‘wives need to be led with a firm hand’ ” for a local example). Rape is rape, even in marriage, as recognized by all 50 states and regardless of any claims by religious leaders to the contrary. Women who are trapped in these situations need to know that they are not alone, that what is happening to them is immoral and illegal, and that there are places to turn for help.
Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse provides help with domestic violence including emergency services, shelter services, counseling, children’s services, and domestic violence workshops among other things. These groups save lives of women and children every day and they deserve all the support that we can give to them.
Organizations like the Lauren McCluskey Foundation are actively raising awareness and funding research and education programs for college campus safety (they also fund amateur athletics and animal welfare because both were Lauren’s passions). Organizations like the Community Action Center in Whitman County route aid and educational outreach to families, helping to reduce some of the factors that trigger domestic violence.
The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence (wscadv.org) is a clearing house for assistance and information about programs to prevent domestic violence and to support domestic violence survivors. The Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance (icdv.idaho.gov) serves a similar role in Idaho. And at a national level, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ncadv.org) provides an umbrella of services and advocacy to prevent domestic violence and help victims. These are just a few of the organizations that offer safety and hope for victims of violence.
October has been the “Domestic Violence Awareness Month” since 1987. It is long past time for all decent people of every creed to recognize the extent and tragedy that this plague perpetuates across our nation. And if you can do nothing else to help at this time, at least make “Lauren’s Promise,” which is to commit to the statement that “I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you,” and be ready and willing to act on it.
Call (he/him) is a microbiologist and father of three. He first discovered the Palouse 38 years ago.