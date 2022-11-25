The three pillars of progressive philosophy

In the smoldering wake of what can only be called a Republican debacle, many pundits much better schooled in politics and history weighed in with their opinions on what happened.

But in the days after the election, one which dragged on interminably and unforgivably due to GOP negligence and Democratic exploitation, a few things became clear to me. Here they are, in no particular order.

Progressives want things, and they don’t want to pay for them.

