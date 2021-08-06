The time to start helping people is now

The failure of Congress to pass an extension of the eviction ban is one of the biggest, cruelest boondoggles I can imagine. Why the two political parties can’t put aside their differences and come to some basic agreement, if only to further extend the deadline, is inexcusable. These are human beings we are punishing unnecessarily for the sole reason of being too poor to pay their rent that they could, presumably, afford at the time of original rental. Instead of trying to help them find the funds, the government resorts to drastic measures of eviction. What are these people supposed to do if they don’t even have the funds to transport their goods to storage and pay the rent on storage? Are they just proposing to dump all their furniture and other belongings out on the curb for every passerby to pick over and walk off with or get it rained on and ruined? How can they live in their cars if they are stuffed full of their belongings?
This is a perfect example of government’s failure to find solutions to what is an increasingly common problem — lack of affordable, suitable housing. Worst of all, congress and state governments should be acting to create more affordable housing units of all kinds and in places where most needed. In some locations, this may require a change in zoning laws on size of units and the like. Whether this is in the form of public housing or incentives to private developers depends on the characteristics of each place. Perhaps, some states need to adopt rules about locating new factories or businesses that employ a lot of people, to be responsible for making sure sufficient affordable housing is available for their workers.
One example of affordable housing I read about was a grouping of small houses around a central building that serves as a meeting room, laundromat, storage lockers, and the like that go with the small units.
This common space would be available to all tenants of the park on a signup shared basis. Each unit of housing would be about the size of a large travel trailer. Each would include room for a bed that can convert to a couch, basic kitchen space with a small stove and fridge, a small table with two straight chairs, an easy chair and television plus a bathroom with a toilet, washbowl and shower. The best units would be separate from others by covered parking areas for one or more vehicles.
I realize that a lot of our current problems are aggravated by the COVID-19 epidemic. For that reason, we should postpone any evictions as long as the coronavirus remains a problem. If landlords need financial relief, funds should be appropriated for that purpose.
I say all this realizing that there are legitimate reasons for evicting certain tenants who aren’t otherwise behaving properly such as excessive noise that persists after warning, physical abuse of the property, actions such as throwing their garbage out the door onto the lawn, breaking windows, and the like or otherwise making life hell for their fellow tenants. Laws against eviction shouldn’t apply to them.
We have an estimated 3.6 million tenants countrywide facing eviction if we don’t take decisive action to stop it. We have no problem appropriating money to help others with other kinds of insurmountable problems, we are remiss if we don’t take decisive action to solve this one. Whatever the reason for their needing this help, I imagine a lot of it is due, in some way, to the COVID-19 epidemic and all the job losses due to that cause. Until we can get these people back on their financial feet, we owe them all the help we can give.
I realize all these changes can’t happen overnight, but at least we can get started. The sooner we start, the easier the whole job will be and the least expensive. Let’s insist the government starts now before the situation gets so bad it is harder to reverse.
Harding lives in Pullman and is alongtime League of Women Voters member.She has also served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.