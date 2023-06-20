The very best lawyers a hedge fund can buy

How I got lured into writing about expensive class action lawsuits, I am not sure. They are of scant interest to anyone, perhaps except the litigants. But, if you happen to follow the scent of cologne from behind the plaintiff’s bench, it will lead to a row of pin-striped hedge fund managers. They are observing their investments in the courtroom’s proceedings; that sparked my interest.
The financing of litigation? Yes. A new industry called Third Party Litigation Finance (TPLF) — a real mouthful. Somewhat reminiscent of the good ol’ days when collateralized debt obligations escaped from Wall Street (think sub-prime mortgage crisis) and an earthquake shook the global financial system.
It works like this: high-powered lawyers and financial wizards join forces to establish an investment fund somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million. Institutional and even pension funds pour in. The fund’s purpose is to invest in litigation, seeking returns from the potential award amounts. The investment dollars pay for the plaintiff’s legal fees and court costs — typically in the millions of dollars. These are sophisticated bets that are scrutinized in much the same way that a hedge fund manager would analyze the metrics of a company’s financial position. More to the point: These litigation funds are run by hedge fund managers.
But before I leap at the temptation to condemn these investors as a more debonair form of ambulance chaser, those who are transforming courtrooms into commodity exchange trading floors, allow me to bow to fairness and point out that some cases funded by these firms do have a greater payoff to society.
For example, there was the costly class action lawsuit brought against Juul Labs. Juul is the benevolent folks who mass-marketed the joys of vaping. They had falsely claimed that vaping is nonaddictive. Rather than take on an extended (and well-financed) courtroom battle, they settled out of court for $255 million. More than half of that award, as is typical, went to the legal team and the litigation hedge fund that backed the case.
The values at play here would be the envy of Bernie Madoff.
False advertising is one of several areas of the law that attracts investment dollars. In 2022, there were more than 1,000 false advertising cases filed, most of them unlike Juul — malevolent corporate titans you love to hate. More routine litigation is similar to the case brought against Kraft Heinz for falsely claiming their Mac N Cheese can be ready to eat in 3.5 minutes, or the case against Kimberly Clark, who makes personal care wipes that aren’t quite as “flushable” as publicized — and with attorney fees exceeding $4 million, a respectable return on investment for the litigation funders.
Relatively speaking, though, for these boutique legal fund managers, a few million is tedious small fry. Some of the tastiest action is in the area of securities fraud — where we see CEOs orchestrate circus shows to manipulate their stock’s value. Sumptuous feasting that netted almost $4 billion in court settlements for those sipping champagne behind chambers. So lucrative are these cases for attorneys and their backers that there is a troubling employment trend: Judges in the federal and state judiciaries are leaving to join top law firms. And why not? They were only earning $180,000 to $250,000 a year on the bench compared to the millions they will amass as well-backed thoroughbreds on class action race tracks.
“I want to make that kind of money,” said my curious son, who asked me about the column I am writing. “As your dad,” I replied, “I’m obligated to pass along to you some solid core values.” “And what would those be?” I rested my hands on his shoulders, confident he gets my sense of humor. “Money, sex, and power … and power is a bit overrated.” I was only half-joking.
After years of globetrotting, Todd J. Broadman finds himself writing from his perch on the Palouse and loving the view. His policy briefs can be found at US Renew News: https://www.usrenewnews.org.