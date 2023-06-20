The very best lawyers a hedge fund can buy

Todd Broadman

 Geoff Crimmins

How I got lured into writing about expensive class action lawsuits, I am not sure. They are of scant interest to anyone, perhaps except the litigants. But, if you happen to follow the scent of cologne from behind the plaintiff’s bench, it will lead to a row of pin-striped hedge fund managers. They are observing their investments in the courtroom’s proceedings; that sparked my interest.

The financing of litigation? Yes. A new industry called Third Party Litigation Finance (TPLF) — a real mouthful. Somewhat reminiscent of the good ol’ days when collateralized debt obligations escaped from Wall Street (think sub-prime mortgage crisis) and an earthquake shook the global financial system.

It works like this: high-powered lawyers and financial wizards join forces to establish an investment fund somewhere in the neighborhood of $100 million. Institutional and even pension funds pour in. The fund’s purpose is to invest in litigation, seeking returns from the potential award amounts. The investment dollars pay for the plaintiff’s legal fees and court costs — typically in the millions of dollars. These are sophisticated bets that are scrutinized in much the same way that a hedge fund manager would analyze the metrics of a company’s financial position. More to the point: These litigation funds are run by hedge fund managers.