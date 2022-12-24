The world is ending, as it always has been

A quick glance at the news and one thing is readily apparent: the world is coming to an end.
For starters, there are the usual wars, political uprisings, famines, wildfires, hurricanes, and droughts. Then there are the worldwide pandemics, threats of nuclear war, climate change, social justice protests, mass shootings, resource shortages, antibiotic-resistant diseases, drug overdoses, child abuse, corruption, political gridlock, loneliness and suicides. For good measure, let’s throw in all the people without clean water and all the hungry people who have never not been hungry and the drug addicts and child prostitutes and people dying alone in nursing homes.
Let’s not forget that around the world lakes and rivers are running dry and the glaciers are disappearing. Human activities have begun a mass extinction event, and every natural environment from outer space to the depths of the ocean to the blood in our veins has been polluted. As all we eat and drink originates in the slurry of chemical wastes we’ve pumped into the environment, it’s no surprise that rates of neurological disorders and cancers continue to spike. Our world makes the Book of Revelations seem tame by comparison.
I would mention the threat posed by artificial intelligence, but humanity being supplanted by a being of superior intellect is starting to seem like a best-case scenario.
To make matters worse, living in a never-ending state of crisis is driving people to surrender their freedoms for false promises of security from belligerent authoritarians, flocking like sheep to the shepherd who will one day lead them to slaughter. Many are abandoning the rational and clear-headed thinking needed to solve these crises in favor of conspiracies and lies that give them some sense of agency and coherence.
Naturally, the national news media ignores the urgency of our situation to bring us the same breathless banalities every day: “Famous Person Says Something Stupid!” Perhaps we crave the comfort of trivialities when significant matters leave us overwhelmed, but it’s precisely this disengagement that does, in fact, render us impotent.
Yes, the world is ending. Like it always does. Like it always has been.
If you want to know about worlds ending, read up on the survivors of the Holocaust, or the victims of the slave trade, or the indigenous peoples and cultures wiped out by European explorers, or the survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The sky is falling every second of every day — for somebody.
And yet, life moves on. The truth is, every so-called “ending” is but a transformation and the beginning of something new. The way the flower destroys the seed, the chick destroys the egg, and the butterfly slays the caterpillar, from this societal wreckage we have the opportunity — if we choose to take it — to build something new and perhaps more wonderful than we can yet imagine.
Parents know well that cynicism and despair are never options. It’s our children’s world we fight for each day and that of generations we’ll not live to see. So it’s no coincidence that in the middle of the darkest, coldest time of year, we come together to celebrate a holiday based on the greatest of all stories: the birth of a child and the hope that brings to a broken world.
Christmas and all the other winter holidays are reminders that even when the world is at its most forlorn, we can kindle new hope and dream of better days to come. We can find joy and take solace in one another’s company. And with generosity, gratitude, and faith in simple human goodness, we can drive back the fears that would suffocate us.
It’s easy to be cynical in times like these, but to live without hope is to not live at all — hope, not in the sense of waiting for good things to happen, but in the sense of doing the work to make things better even with no guarantee of success — fighting the good fight regardless of the outcome.
Take heart: A better world is just beginning. One we will shape together. Though the coming years are certain to be fraught, ultimately humanity will prevail.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.