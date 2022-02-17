The world’s top producer of willful ignorance

Here we are, two years into this global pandemic, and COVID-19 is killing more people than ever. Last month, it killed 96,654 people here in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University, one of the premier public health research institutions on Earth.
January’s death toll set a grim new record for a single month and keep in mind, that was only a few weeks ago. The victims are getting younger, too.
Of course, the vast majority of those who died or were gravely disabled were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. They undoubtedly had their reasons for refusing a little jab in the arm, usually something along the lines of, “Doctors and scientific ‘experts’ don’t know what they’re talking about.”
It’s not surprising that unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. After all, it is a highly contagious and deadly disease. What’s surprising is what these science skeptics do when they fall victim to it.
Where do they go? To whom do they turn?
They rush to the hospital, where they implore the very people they’ve been maligning to, um, to save their lives. How’s that for irony?
“What’s that you say? You’re having a heart attack and need a bed in the Intensive Care Unit? Sorry, all those beds are full of unvaccinated COVID patients. Please call back later.”
Ignorance affects everybody.
Sad to say, but the U.S.A. is one of the world’s leading producers of willful ignorance. This frothing torrent has many tributaries, but the uppermost headwaters spring from evangelical Christians. You know, the ones who’ll knock on your door at dinnertime and tell you, with a straight face, that the Earth is less than 10,000 years old.
For decades, it was a polite fiction and nonbelievers simply played along. Seriously, who wants to argue about talking snakes and the world being created in six days?
In fact, the earth is about 4.5 billion years old, but that doesn’t faze true believers. And they don’t buy this so-called “theory” of evolution, either. In 2019, a Gallup poll found that 40 percent of adults in the U.S. believe God created humans in their present form within roughly the past 10,000 years. Sure he did, pumpkin, and Louis Leakey and his discoveries at Olduvai Gorge are fake news.
Science skeptics have been free riders on progressive society for hundreds of years, quietly accepting the benefits while denouncing anything that runs counter to the Holy Bible.
The stakes were low as long as they were raving about evolution and the age of the earth. Who gives a rip if the guy across the street believes God created humans a few thousand years ago? But willful ignorance in the face of observable, verifiable facts took an ominous turn when Al Gore began talking about the inconvenient truth of climate change.
There are plenty of people right here on the Palouse who will tell you, with a straight face, that climate change is a hoax. All made up. Not happening. No way, no how.
They mock those who are concerned about anthropogenic climate change. And they actively undermine efforts to solve the problem. Liturgical Larry will pipe up with a letter to the editor, full of holy water and hogwash, insisting the mighty shepherd will keep his flock safe.
God is not solving our problems for us. As a society, we need to solve them for ourselves, even if it means shunting willfully ignorant obstructionists out of the way.
Fact: The seven warmest years in history have all been since 2015, according to the United Nations. Since the 1980s, each decade has been warmer than the previous one, also according to the UN.
The trend is obvious, for those willing to open their eyes and see.
For those who continue to insist that God will kiss our boo-boos and make things better, here’s a question to ponder: Why does He allow starfish to regrow a missing arm, but He won’t do the same for human amputees? Aren’t we His favorites?
God is a great anesthetic, but He can’t solve our existential problems. Those answers must come from experts who have, y’know, actual expertise.
Brock has been a Daily News columnist for 20 years. He has lived on the Palouse even longer.