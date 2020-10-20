This year, our country faced an enormous public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this emergency, water and wastewater systems kept the water flowing in homes, hospitals and essential businesses. Thank you to our municipal water providers. This crisis demonstrated the critical role that water and wastewater systems play in their community by protecting public health, safeguarding the environment and making a healthy economy possible. It is easy to imagine how much worse the pandemic would have been without widespread access to water infrastructure. Without reliable drinking water and sanitation, Americans would be unable to stay safe and limit the spread. In communities with inadequate water and wastewater infrastructure, the public health consequences have been dire.
As in past years, we challenge you to imagine a day without water — it’s a day to pause and notice the way that water systems impact our lives and communities and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for generations to come. What would your day be like if you couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, or if you flushed the toilet and wastewater didn’t go anywhere? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, breweries or the hundreds of industries that depend on water?
So much has changed in our lives since we wrote to you last year regarding our annual Palouse Basin Water Summit. However, one thing that hasn’t changed is the increasing importance of solving our water problems both locally and around the world. We have no intention of letting this critical matter slip off the center of our communities’ radar screen until we have the problem solved. Fortunately, we continue to see progress and have planned an event that will keep you on the cutting edge of what is happening here on the Palouse and around the world.
Our 17th annual water summit will be our first virtual summit. It will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. The event will culminate with “Brave Blue World — A Perfect Storm for Water.” This new documentary film paints an optimistic picture of how humanity is successfully adopting new technologies and innovations to fundamentally rethink how we manage water. The producers of the 50-minute film have been on an incredible journey to meet with pioneers and innovators who are addressing global water and sanitation challenges. Actor and water activist Matt Damon, co-founder of global nonprofit Water.org, says: “How lucky are we that we’re the ones who get to solve this. In 100 years, people are (going to) wish they were alive when they could solve a problem this big.” We need that same “can do” attitude here.
The summit will also feature local water experts and research scientists who will share the most current information about our water resources. Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Executive Director Korey Woodley will share up-to-the-minute numbers on our local water usage. Local hydrogeologist Robin Nimmer, from Alta Science and Engineering, will report on her work identifying and refining potential new water sources here in the region. And we’ll briefly share a little about ways you as members of the Palouse Basin communities can participate in helping us build more broad public support for this important work. We’ll also hear about more of the great work being done locally around water conservation, including the PBAC-themed Pullman Transit bus.
You can access the virtual summit through our Facebook page. If you are not able to watch it live, we will make it available through our social media platforms. Visit: palousebasinwatersummit.org/
We need to continue working together at every level to ensure a reliable water future for generations to come.
Investing in water is investing in a future where no American, including all of us here on the Palouse, will have to imagine a day without water. Please join us.
Paul Kimmell is a former Latah County commissioner, and serves as regional business manager for Avista Corp. He is a member of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee and co-founder of the Palouse Basin Water Summit. Jon Kimberling is a former Moscow city councilman, owns Kimberling Insurance and is co-founder of the Palouse Basin Water Summit.