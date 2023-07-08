There is much to celebrate in America

The Fourth of July was my brother’s favorite holiday when we were kids. I couldn’t fathom how a holiday without presents could possibly be someone’s favorite, but as I’ve gotten older, I get it. While Christmas brings us together as individual families, Independence Day does the same thing on a national scale.
In a time of cultural cynicism and political division, this holiday invites Americans of all stripes to unite in celebrating the country we love.
My daughter and I like to attend the fireworks show at Sunnyside Park. While the pyrotechnics never fail to delight, what’s most uplifting is seeing people from all walks of life coming together and enjoying one another’s presence, focused for an evening on what we hold in common rather than what divides us. We need more occasions like this, because all those “other people” turn out to be a whole lot less scary in person than they are online.
I know some folks consider overt demonstrations of patriotism to be corny at best and a jingoistic denial of our country’s problems at worst, but such cynicism is unwarranted and achieves nothing. While it’s absolutely patriotic to identify and address our nation’s injustices, to focus only on its faults and fail to celebrate its successes leads to apathy and resignation. You can’t grow a garden by only pulling weeds. To heal something, you must first love it in its brokenness.
Unfortunately, pessimism seems to be our new normal. A 2018 Pew Research Center survey shows that most Americans foresee a future that includes a widening wealth gap, a weaker economy, less-affordable health care, a more deteriorated environment, and even more political division (somehow). This attitude of despair — incessantly stoked by a media that profits from fear and rancor — is not reality, however. In a recent Gallup poll, 85% of Americans were satisfied with their personal lives but only 17% were satisfied with the direction of the country, “a 68-percentage-point gap between the reality people directly experienced … and the reality they perceived through the media filter.” Unfortunately, the future is a function of our attitudes and expectations, and prophecies of doom can be self-fulfilling. However, so too can hopeful visions: A better America is possible, but only if we believe it. So, let’s get patriotic, because there is much to celebrate.
Worldwide, life expectancy, happiness levels, wealth, and overall quality of life have been improving for decades while violence and child mortality are at historical lows. In the United States, we’ve created 13 million new jobs since 2020, with 800,000 in manufacturing alone, leading to the highest job-participation rate in 20 years. Inflation has peaked and is finally being outpaced by wage gains, and long overdue investments are being made in our nation’s infrastructure.
We’re more educated, productive, and efficient than ever before, and despite persistent rumors to the contrary, inflation-adjusted household income has actually increased significantly since the 1990s while child poverty has dropped from 28% to 11%.
While climate change is still an existential concern, per capita carbon emissions in the U.S. have plummeted to the levels of the 1910s, with much further progress on the horizon. (For more fact-based reasons to be optimistic about America, see “Despite Everything You Think You Know, America Is on the Right Track,” by David Brooks in The Atlantic.)
If we can, for a moment, see through the constant fog of anxiety and mistrust, we’ll see that we’re living in America’s — and humanity’s — most prosperous time. I don’t deny the gravity of the challenges we face, but much of our fretting is less about how bad things are than about how much we have to lose. We should savor more and cling less. We should ignore the daily deluge of pessimism-for-profit, remember that our country is about more than our politics, and let ourselves feel good about being Americans.
I believe in this country and its future. I believe in the basic goodness of its people — even the ones I heartily disagree with. And I still believe there’s no problem we can’t overcome together, even if that problem is just how difficult it is to come together right now.
Urie is a lifelong Idahoan and graduate of the University of Idaho. He lives in Moscow with his wife and two children.