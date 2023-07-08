There is much to celebrate in America

Ryan Urie

The Fourth of July was my brother’s favorite holiday when we were kids. I couldn’t fathom how a holiday without presents could possibly be someone’s favorite, but as I’ve gotten older, I get it. While Christmas brings us together as individual families, Independence Day does the same thing on a national scale.

In a time of cultural cynicism and political division, this holiday invites Americans of all stripes to unite in celebrating the country we love.

My daughter and I like to attend the fireworks show at Sunnyside Park. While the pyrotechnics never fail to delight, what’s most uplifting is seeing people from all walks of life coming together and enjoying one another’s presence, focused for an evening on what we hold in common rather than what divides us. We need more occasions like this, because all those “other people” turn out to be a whole lot less scary in person than they are online.

