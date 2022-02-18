There is still work to be done with COVID-19

Epidemics are not new. I can remember when in the mid-1930s when there was an outbreak of measles here — the two-week kind. I caught it and was quarantined for the duration. I remember either the county health nurse or the school nurse (can’t remember which) coming to the house and putting signs on our doors keeping people out for the duration of the illness.
Thankfully both my parents had already had the disease so we didn’t have a string of illnesses prolonging the quarantine. During the quarantine, no one who didn’t live with us was permitted entry until the signs came down. Neither was I allowed out. My father was permitted to go to work, but my mother was stuck at home caring for me until I was better — no babysitters allowed.
At that time, there was no vaccine for measles, nor was there for the three other biggies — mumps, scarlet fever and chicken pox. Fortunately, there was one for mumps by the time my daughter got that so my husband and I were able to get vaccinated in time to prevent our getting it.
Today, the vaccines for measles, mumps and chickenpox are combined into one shot that is one of the required shots for entering school. You seldom hear of anyone getting those diseases any more — thank goodness. As I recall, measles could lead to blindness, mumps in men to infertility, and chicken pox to scars from the pox and shingles later in life — no fun — I can attest to that.
I have yet to mention, the most successful immunization yet, smallpox, a disease which has been virtually eliminated worldwide. I still have a half-inch white patch on the outside of my left leg below the knee where I was vaccinated while a child. I remember the doctor breaking off the end of a narrow glass tube and poking me repeatedly over that half inch with the sharp end of the tube. In later years when I wore bare arm dresses, I was glad that they chose my leg instead of my upper arm. Some gals had scars that were rather ugly.
So, here we are with a new epidemic of a new disease. I feel fortunate to have had access to all four shots to prevent it, though I don’t take them for granted. I still wear a mask, (when I remember — my memory isn’t what it once was) to set an example to others as much as any reason. COVID-19 is still with us here in Whitman and Latah counties and people are dying. We need to remember the longer this epidemic lasts, the greater the chance of the virus mutating into something for which we have no immunization or cure and we have to start all over again. Viruses are known to do that and we forget at our peril.
Let’s all take time to review the costs of this virus, not only in human life, but money. Money spent on medical care, lost wages, overflowing hospitals, lost learning time — costs we are unlikely to ever completely recover. We need to remember that viruses mutate and, if this does, we have to start all over again. We need to make sure that doesn’t happen. The way to do that is to tamp it down as quickly as possible.
In the meantime, let each of us act to set the best example we can. Remember the old saying, “Monkey see, monkey do.” Let each of us try to set the best example of correct anti-COVID-19 behavior we can. I ’m not ready to call people out when I see them violate the rules of ideal behavior, but if we get another surge in our area, maybe it is time to consider that route.
Conquering this virus is the responsibility of all of us. Let’s work together and put it to rest.
Harding lives in Pullman and is a longtime League of Women Voters member. She also has served on the Gladish Community and Cultural Center board. Reach her at lj1105harding@gmail.com.